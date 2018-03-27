Sanjeev Rajput Profile, Stats, Record: Veteran Sanjeev Rajput goes for glory at Commonwealth Games 2018

Sanjeev Rajput has won two medals earlier at Commonwealth Games. Sanjeev Rajput has won two medals earlier at Commonwealth Games.

Name: Sanjeev Rajput

Sport: Shooting (50m rifle 3 position)

CWG experience: Silver in Glasgow 2014; Bronze in Melbourne 2006

Biggest win: Gold in ISSF World Cup 2011

Sanjeev Rajput, who failed to make it to India’s 12-member shooting contingent at Rio Olympics 2016, will be returning to the sporting scene with Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast in April. The 37-year-old veteran, who will be participating in his third CWG, will enter the tournament with the sole goal of capturing a gold medal in the tournament that has eluded him in previous two attempts. The shooter won a silver medal in 50m Rifle 3 Position in Glasgow in 2014 and also captured a bronze in Melbourne in 50m Rifle 3 Prone in Melbourne in 2006.

Rajput, who was born in a small town of Haryana to a street-food vendor, had humble beginnings. He went on to enlist himself in Indian Navy, where he still serves as the Master Chief Petty Officer II. He started his career in 2001 and won his first major medal three years later. Rajput clinched three golds and a silver medal in the 2004 SAF Games in Islamabad. This was just the beginning of his career,

Rajput went on to clinch a gold at Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Melbourne in 50m rifle 3 positions pairs event in 2005. The year 2006 saw him winning his first CWG medal in his maiden attempt. He ater clinched a bronze at the Asian Games in the same year.

The shooter was conferred with the Arjuna Award, India’s highest sporting medal, in the year 2010. In the same year, he was adjudged the Services Best Sports Person for the year 2009-10. He won double gold in the 50m rifle 3 position event in Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Delhi in 2010 as well. Later, he collected a gold in the ISSF World Cup in Changwon.

The shooter, who will return after a long hiatus, being a part of India’s 27-member contingent in shooting for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, will eye the top podium finish this time, in a bid to boost his confidence ahead of 2020 Olympics.

