Sakshi Malik Profile, Stats, Record: Sakshi Malik looks to convert Glasgow silver into gold

Sakshi Malik has brought India laurels at CWG and Olympics. Sakshi Malik has brought India laurels at CWG and Olympics.

Name: Sakshi Malik

Event: Wrestling – Freestyle

Commonwealth Games experience: Won the silver medal in 2014.

Biggest win: Bronze medal at Rio Olympics, 2016.

Freestyle wrestler Sakshi Malik created history after winning the bronze medal (58 kg category) at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Hailing from Mokhra village in Haryana Sakshi Malik took up the sport from a tender age of 12. She tasted her first success in 2010 when she won the bronze medal at Junior World Championships. From thereon there was no looking back for Malik as she went on to the silver medal at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. In 2014 Dave Schultz International Tournament, she won gold in the 60 kg category In 2015 she won the bronze in Asian Championships in Doha. In 2017, Asian Championships, she won silver while in 2018 she scured the gold and looks set for a good show at the Gold Coast.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd