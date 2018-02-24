One Swallow may make a summer

Azarian to Swallow (top right), a move that pushes Patra closer to a medal. Azarian to Swallow (top right), a move that pushes Patra closer to a medal.

Rakesh Patra doesn’t have a gutsy gimmick that pops eyes at 7.000 on the Difficulty scale in gymnastics. He doesn’t boast a super-move (yet) that’ll fetch him a super-score in gymnastics’ Code of Points straight away. There’s no Produnova to stake it all on the ‘handstand-somersault-tucks-and-a gasping landing’ sequence – a risk that could once heavily reward its practitioners, notably India’s Dipa Karmakar.

Patra’s grind of 18 years instead – he’s 26 now, and started gymnastics at 8 – hinges on a series of strength holds while clasping the Rings with unbelievably supple wrists, swinging through the air. It’s in those 2 seconds of stillness when he splays his arms between the two rings, like a swallow bird would in perfect flight, with his torso and feet suspended straight in the air and parallel to the ground metres below and holds the position without a visible twitch of a muscle, that he might perhaps impress the judges and sniff a chance at the medal.

When you are on the Rings in Artistic gymnastics, one perfect Swallow, does a summer make. For the boy from Puri district in Orissa, this April at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, could be that gloriously awaited summer. Years have gone into perfecting that strength-based stillness, but CWG 2018 is Patra’s target after he cranked up his skill six months back by adding a difficult element that could set the ball rolling.

Six months ago, the Rings specialist Rakesh Patra went home for a rare holiday. They make sand castles along the beach where he comes from; this man started building a few not-so-improbable castles in the air, alongside his childhood coach Ashok Mishra. Rings require 9 elements and 1 landing – saddling element groups of Strengthy, Swing, Strength Holds and the Dismount. Unlike India’s CWG medallists of the last two editions – Ashish Kumar (on Vault & Floor) and Dipa Karmakar (on Vault), Patra hadn’t picked the toughest Difficulty (D-scores).

He would need to nail the nuts-and-bolts of Rings, the bread-and-butter of gymnastics to earn his stripes. But Mishra – who’s coached India earlier, but now mentors young gymnasts at Kolkata – pushed Patra whom he’s coached since 1999, to add one variation.

Patra, alongwith Ashish Kumar, Aruna Reddy and Pranati Nayak have made the finals at the low rung Melbourne World Cup. But starting from the Saturday’s Rings final and leading upto the CWG, Patra will attempt to start his routine with the new element – an Azarian-to-Swallow manouvre that can push his D-Scores in the competitive 5.8, 5.9 range.

The Azarian-to-Swallow is a strength hold – i.e a fixed position arrived at after a slow roll backwards turning into straight arms between the rings and then the parallel to the ground Swallow. The Azarian is a felge (complete wheel rotation with the body as diameter) backward, leaning into a stretch to form a cross.

“It’ll bring him close to winning a medal. The hold needs to be 2 seconds, but I’m telling Rakesh to hold for 4 seconds in practice, just to be sure because judges start marking after gymnasts arrive into a position. He’s going in with sufficient Difficulty, now he needs to reduce deductions and go upto 9.000 on Execution,” Mishra says, hoping 2018 will be a breakthrough year for his hardworking gymnast, who’s missed out on the medals owing to the sheer competition and excellence in Rings.

Patra started at a SAI centre in Orissa influenced by his uncle, a gymnast. He was the national champ in sub-juniors, a Jr National champ at 16, and got the early impetus after medalling at a meet in Budapest. “From early childhood, he had a sound physique and I put him on the heavy apparatus of gymnastics – Rings and Parallel Bars. His body had less fat, more muscle, and sufficient flexibility to go with the strength. He was made for Rings,” Mishra recalls.

The tall Oriya would make the finals of the Doha World Cup in 2010 – a seminal year for Indian Gymnastics, with the Delhi CWG opening the purse strings for a long national camp at Pune – it’s where Ashish and Dipa first accessed a comprehensive training program. Just 18 then, Patra was still adjusting to the French-make Gymnova equipment to be used in the Delhi Games, after months on the J&F, which was procured at Balewadi way back during the ‘Raju’ tiger days of National Games of 1994.

Biding his time

A medal would elude him though, even as the sport took off on the back of the high risk-takers Ashish and Dipa. Patra had learnt to bide his time, knowing that the Rings was a highly evolved acrobatic form, where the routine was broken down into a dozen movements – each minutely scrutinised, and needing patience. Armenian Albert Azaryan and Chinese Li Ning were some of the masters of the Rings, and though he could look like Hercules with a staggering upper body when walking the streets, the strength would be tested for tautness when he was mid-air, hanging by the dangling Rings.

Rings typically sees gymnasts compete till 34-35, and Rakesh Patra senses he could be hitting his prime in the next three years – starting Gold Coast, leading to Tokyo. Funded by Go Sports, Patra has come off a strengthening stint in China last year, where the focus was on execution tips and weight training. Go Sports have also charted out a nutritional program for him with regular consultations, given the biceps — precious and vulnerable — need constant attention.

Patra’s routine now includes some of the more sophisticated moves – the Upright swallow, the Honma Cross (Backward swing to Salto forward. Piked to support or L-sit), the Yamakawi (a double salto (somersault / tumble) fwd, tucked to hang), the Jonasson (Double salto forward, piked to hang), a pair of Giant swings and a double pike front dismount. The top maestros of Rings are still two notches higher in the skill-scale, but Patra knows he can get himself into contention by acing the fundamentals.

He’s built sufficient endurance for the 35-40 second routine, but is prone to silly mistakes on swing-to-handstand transition.

Before reaching the position (where he’s upended in air, balancing on the Rings), Patra is prone to a 10-15 degree deviation, caused mostly because he bends arms, squeezing earlier funneling in more effort than required. But countless repetitions have seen Patra look ready for the big shy at the CWG medal.

On Thursday, he went in 4th from Qualifying (Difficulty 5.400, Execution 8.300 = 13.700) at Melbourne’s Hisense Arena. Saturday finals will be a good measure of how much work still needs to be done for the son of a primary school teacher and a homemaker.

“He’s totally motivated this time. I’m praying he stays steady on the strength holds,” Mishra says. Rings is tough to medal in, but Rings is a sensational display of raw strength traversing through thin air. Rakesh Patra is building his air-castle, one merlon and one turret, one swing and a strength hold at a time.

What is the swallow

Melbourne World Cup (Indian finalists)

Ashish Kumar – VAULT – 6th in Quali. (13.733). Finals on Sunday.

Rakesh Patra – RINGS – 4th in Quali (13.700) Finals on Saturday. & PARALLEL BARS – 7th in Quali (13.566). Finals on Sunday

Aruna Budda Reddy – VAULT – 2nd in Quali (13.566) Finals on Saturday & FLOOR – 8th in Quali (11.466) & Beam (Reserve2)* Finals on Sunday.

Pranati Nayak – VAULT – 4th in Quali (13.483). Finals on Saturday.

