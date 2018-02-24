Nine-member Indian cycling team for Commonwealth Games

The Cycling Federation of India on Friday announced a nine-member team, including five women, for the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Coast.

The five women members of the team are Deborah (Sprint, Kerin, Individual Time Trial, Team Pursuit), Aleena Reji (Sprint, Individual Time Trial, Kerin), M Sonali Chanu (Endurance Events, Team Pursuit), T Manorama Devi (Endurance Events, Team Pursuit) and Amritha Reghunath (Team Pursuit, Point Race).

The male members are Ranjit Singh (Team Sprint, Individual Time Trial 1000m), Sahil Kumar (Team Sprint, Keirin), Sanuraj P (Team Sprint, Individual Sprint, Keirin) and Manjeet Singh (Endurance events).

The team has been selected on the basis of the performance in the Asian Track Cycling Championship held at Nilai, Malaysia where the Indian team won four medals including three gold and a bronze.

“We have announced our best team for Commonwealth Games 2018 where we are expecting a good show from our cyclists. We don’t have a good track record in Commonwealth Games so far but this year our cyclists are in good shape and they will give a good competition to the leading countries like England, Australia and others,” Onkar Singh, secretary general of CFI, said.

