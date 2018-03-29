Mary Kom Profile, Stats, Record: Mary Kom looking to add only medal missing from her cabinet

Mary Kom will be making her Commonwealth Games debut in Gold Coast. Mary Kom will be making her Commonwealth Games debut in Gold Coast.

Name: Mary Kom

Event: Boxing (F)

Commonwealth Games experience: Debut in Gold Coast

Biggest win: Bronze medal at London Olympics, 2012.

Five-time World Amateur Boxing Champion Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte, better known as Mary Kom will be leading the Indian Women’s boxing contingent at the Commonwealth Games, 2018. Hailing from Manipur, Mary Kom is the first female Indian boxer to bag a gold medal in 2014 Asian Games (Incheon). She achieved this feat by defeating Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova (51 kg flyweight category). She also won the Gold in 2010 Asian Games (Guangzhou). In the Asian Women’s Boxing Championship she has won Gold in 2017, 2012, 2010, 2005, 2004.

Last year in November, she also won her fifth gold medal (48 kg) at the ASBC Asian Confederation women’s boxing championships. ‘Magnificient Mary’ won the Arjuna Award in 2003, Padma Shri in 2006 and Padma Bhushan in 2013. She is also the first amateur athlete to win the Padma Bhushan.

