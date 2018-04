Commonwealth Games 2018: India’s full contingent for Gold Coast

The Indian athletes would be staying at Super Sports Center in Gold Coast until March 25 after which they move to the Commonwealth Games Village. The Indian athletes would be staying at Super Sports Center in Gold Coast until March 25 after which they move to the Commonwealth Games Village.

A contingent of 218 athletes will be representing India in Gold Coast, Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. A four-member Athletics team had left earlier than the others so as to get acclimatised to the conditions Down Under. The Games begin on April 4 and will go on till April 15, 2018. The 218-member contingent includes a 31-member athletics team. The Indian athletes will camp and train at Super Sports Center in the Gold Coast till March 25 before moving to the Commonwealth Games village.

Here is the full Indian contingent travelling to Australia for the Commonwealth Games 2018:

Athletics:

Men:

Jinson Johnson (men’s 1500m), Dharun Ayyasamy (400m, 4x400m relay), Tejaswin Shankar (igh jump), Siddharth Yadav (high jump), Sreeshankar (long jump), Arpinder Singh (triple jump), Rakesh Babu (triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), Vipin Kasana (javelin throw), Irfan Kolothum Thodi (20km race walk), Manish Singh Rawat (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas Yahiya (4x400m relay), Jeevan Karekoppa Suresh (4x400m relay), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay), Kunhu Mohammed (4x400m relay), Jithu Baby (4x400m relay), Arokiya Rajiv (4x400m relay)

Women:

Hima Das (200m & 400m, 4x400m relay), Suriya Longanathan (10000m), Nayana James (long jump), Neena Pinto (long jump), Seema Punia (discus throw), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (discus throw), Purnima Hembram (heptathlon), Soumya Baby (20km race walk), Khushbir Kaur (20km race walk), M R Poovamma (4x400m relay), Sonia Baishya (4x400m relay), Saritaben Laxmanbhai Gayakwad (4x400m relay)

Boxing:

Men:

Amit Panghal, Gaurav Solanki, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Manish Kaushik, Manoj Kumar, Vikas Krishan, Naman Tanwar, Satish Kumar

Women:

MC Mary Kom, Pinki Rani, Laishram Sarita Devi, Lovlina Borgohain

Cycling:

Men:

Ranjit Singh (1000 m Time Trial)

Sahil Kumar (Keirin)

Manjeet Singh (Endurance Events)

Sanuraj (Keirin, Sprint)

Team Events

Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Sanuraj

Women:

Deborah Herold (500m Time trial, Sprint, Kerin)

Aleena Reji (500m Time trial, Sprint, Kerin)

M Sonali Chanu (Endurance Events)

T Manorama Devi (Endurance Events)

Amritha Regunath (Point Race)

Team Events:

Deborah Herold, M Sonali Chanu, T. Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Gymnastics:

Women: Aruna Reddy, Pranati Nayak, Pranati Das; Meghna Reddy

Men: Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra, Yogeshwar Singh

Hockey:

Men’s:

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Kothajit Singh, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (C), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (VC), Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, S.V. Sunil, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh

Women’s

Goalkeepers: Savita (VC), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deepika, Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

Midfielders: Monika, Namita Toppo, Nikki Pradhan, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz

Forwards: Rani (C), Vandana Kataria, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Poonam Rani

Shooting:

Men:

Deepak Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Jitu Rai, Om Prakash Mitharwal, Sanjeev Rajput, Chain Singh, Gagan Narang, Neeraj Kumar, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Kynan Chenai, Mohammed Asab, Ankur Mittal, Smith Singh, Sheeraj Sheikh

Women:

Apurvi Chandela, Mehuli Ghosh, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman, Annuraj Singh, Seema Tomar, Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan

Swimming: Virdahawal Khade, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj

Table Tennis

Men’s:

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Soumyajit Ghosh, Harmeet Desai, Amalraj Anthony Arputharaj

Women’s:

Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Madhurika Patkar, Pooja Sahasrabudhe

Weightlifting:

Men’s:

Gururaja, Muthupandi Raja, Deepak Lather, Sathish Sivalingam, Ragala Venkat Rahul, Vikas Thakur, Pardeep Singh, Gurdeep Singh

Women’s:

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Kumukcham Sanjita Chanu, Saraswati Rout, Vandna Gupta, Punam Yadav, Seema, Purnima Pandey.

Wrestling:

Men’s Freestyle:

Rahul Balasaheb Aware, Bajrang Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Somveer, Mausam Khatri, Sumit

Women’s Freestyle:

Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Sakshi Malik, Divya Kakran, Kiran

Squash:

Men:

Harinder Pal Sandhu, Saurav Ghosal, Vikram Malhotra

Women:

Dipika Pallikal, Joshana Chinappa

