Heena Sidhu Profile, Stats, Record: Experienced Heena Sidhu carries India’s hopes at Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2018: Heena Sidhu carries India's hopes in Gold Coast

Name: Heena Sidhu

Event: Shooting (10m Air Pistol, 25m Air Pistol)

Commonwealth Games experience: Gold medal in women’s team 10m Air Pistol and silver medal in women’s 10m Air Pistol at 2010 CWG and 7th in women’s 10m Air Pistol at 2014 CWG

Biggest win: Silver medal at Asian Games in women’s 10m Air Pistol

Heena Sidhu will take centre stage in the forthcoming Commonwealth Games 2018. Sidhu began her career back in 2006 with the participation in junior and senior teams.

Sidhu’s first medal came in 2009 ISSF World Cup in Beijing where she bagged a silver and followed it with another silver medal in the Women’s 10m air pistol team event at the 2010 Asian Games.

She along with Annu Raj Singh won a gold medal in the women’s pairs 10 metre air pistol at the 2010 Commonwealth Games while bagged a silver medal in the singles event. Continuing the form in 2013, Sidhu notched a gold at the ISSF World Cup Finals in Munich, Germany.

Later, in 2017 Sidhu grabbed a gold medal in women’s 10 meter air pistol event at the Commonwealth shooting championships in Brisbane. She was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2014.

