Gymnastics world body tells IOA not to interfere in Commonwealth Games 2018 team selection

The kerfuffle in the selection of India’s gymnastics squad for the Commonwealth Games has invited the rebuke of the international gymnastics body — Federation Internationale De Gymnastique (FIG) — which has written to IOA President Narinder Batra asserting that the faction it recognises be handed the prerogative of registration and selection of gymnasts to represent the country.

What started as a bizarre and blatant omission of Rings and Parallel Bar specialist Rakesh Patra from the squad by the IOA-backed selection committee has cascaded into the world governing body recognised Sudhakar Shetty-led Gymnastics Federation of India to announce its own squad — with two changes made to the list that was forwarded to IOA.

Patra found a place in the team announced by the Executive Committee of the GFI, even as another vaulting specialist Yogeshwar Singh was brought in place of Md Bobby and Gaurav Kumar, the two young gymnasts who were picked on All Around criterion.

In a letter addressed to Batra, FIG wrote: “We were informed by your secretary general Mr Mehta that the IOA has formed a ‘Selection Committee for Gymnastics ‘ for selection of gymnasts who may participate at the Gold Coast CWG and other events. Whilst we fully recognise that it is the prerogative of the IOC to register gymnasts for the Olympic Games and Youth Olympics, this is not the case for the CWG. The registration and selection of gymnasts who participate at CWG is the prerogative of our National Gymnastics Federation.”

Batra responded by saying that IOA will consider a resolution of the matter. “There is a dispute within the federation so to ensure fairness, we nominated an independent committee who conducted the selection trials, which were video recorded. Now that the international federation has highlighted some issues, we will look into it and try to come up with a solution so that the gymnasts do not suffer,” he said.

The FIG holds the ultimate remit on CWG gymnastics, and IOA will need to reconsider their selection. The matter came to light after head coach GS Bawa wrote to the GFI to start processing the mandatory license required for senior international debutants Md Bobby and Gaurav Kumar two days ago.

“IOA is trying to register 2 gymnasts in the men’s section other than Patra and Yogeshwar. However, these 2 gymnasts are not even eligible since they do not hold a valid FIG License ID which is mandatory for participation. If IOA does not make registrations according to the GFI list, then 2 quota places would be wasted,” GFI secretary Ranjeet Vasava said in a press release.

The licenses can typically take 30 days to procure after submission of detailed documents verifying that the gymnasts are eligible to partake in the often-risky manouvres. The first competition day for gymnastics at CWG is April 5. The controversial selection had gone unchecked partly because the three-member committee comprising GS Bawa, IS Pabla (both of whom are experienced in gymnastics) and Sunaina Kumari (an IOA representative, who incidentally chaired the committee but is not connected to gymnastics otherwise), had not officially announced the team, keeping the process and the suspect selection criterion in the dark. March 7 is the last date to submit names to the CWG organisers.

The Shetty-led GFI is unrecognised by IOA after two factions staked claim to the association, and the IOA rendered them both defunct. However, it enjoys the affiliation of the international body after its court-mandated elections. The FIG, clarifying on the matter, said: “We regret that there are still tensions within the gymnastics community in India, but at this time, please allow us to remind you that FIG only recognises the GFI (Andheri, Mumbai) and its President Sudhakar Shetty.”

The FIG proceeded to invoke the Olympic charter and IOA’s own constitution, adding, “We request you to respect the autonomy of our GFI and let them select and decide the gymnasts they wish to register for the CWG.”

Speaking on the matter, GFI executive committee member, Makrand Joshi explained that GFI was looking solely at medal possibilities, and All Around scores (aggregate of all 6 apparatus) of Indians were not in the medal range. “Bobby and Gaurav are good, young gymnasts. But we’re way off the medal mark in All Around and they don’t even have the license yet. We want to send gymnasts who can get us close to medals – and that’s only on the Apparatus. In 2010 and 2014, medals have come on apparatus. We want to give our best hopes a chance to aim for the podiums,” he said.

Explaining Yogeshwar’s pick, Joshi said he was also a vaulting specialist who performs a high Difficulty manouvre, at 5.80 points. “He missed out on a good landing in the trials. But he scored 13.90 after review by two panels and there’s video evidence. He’s our next best after Ashish, very accurate and we’ve taken into consideration previous scores as well as his ability to get a perfect landing. We have to take the risks on high D scores,” he said.

On Patra, Joshi added, “He’s no doubt a very strong hope and we must give him a chance to go for the medal. He’s currently 5th on the list among CWG contenders going by his recent scores and with a good dismount, he’ll go higher in the medals.”

