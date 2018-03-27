Deepak Lather Profile, Stats, Record: Deepak Later set for toughest challenge at Commonwealth Games 2018

Deepak Lather Deepak Lather

Name: Deepak Lather

Sport: Weightlifting (69 kg)

CWG experience: Debut

Biggest win: Gold in Commonwealth Games Championship 2017

Deepak Lather, who was born in the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in New Delhi on March 25, 2000, first made headlines in 2015 when he went on to create a national record at the young age of 15 in weightlifting. The young weightlifter, who started his career with Boys Sports Company, Army Sports Institute in Diving team in 2009, later was shifted to weightlifting after the coaches recognised the raw talent in him.

The decision proved to be correct when Lather went on to win gold in the 62kg at Commonwealth Youth Games in 2015. Lather created a new national record as he lifted a total of 258 kg with 120 kg in snatch and 138 kg in clean and jerk in the tournament. He also became the youngest Indian to achieve the feat.

Earlier, in the same year he became the youngest Indian to compete in the World Championships. He also defeated rivals from the senior category, while also competing in the youth (U-17) category to win the Commonwealth Championships in 2015.

He carried on his form in 2017 at Commonwealth Games Championships as he went on to win three medals for the country. While the young weightlifter won gold in 69kg category, he also won bronze in senior’s men’s section, lifting a total weight of 295kg (138kg + 157kg).

The upcoming Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast will be the biggest test for the 18-year old. But with his form, he would hope he can at least earn a podium finish.

