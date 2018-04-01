Deborah Herold Profile, Stats, Records: Deborah Herold goes after Gold Coast glory

Commonwealth Games 2018: Deborah Herold rose to World No 4 in 2015. Commonwealth Games 2018: Deborah Herold rose to World No 4 in 2015.

Name: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Sprint, Kerin, Individual Time Trials, Team Pursuit)

Commonwealth Games Experience: Debut

Best performance: Gold medals at Track Asia Cup in 2014

Deborah Herold is an Indian cyclist who was born in Andaman and Nicobar in February 1995 and has been residing in Delhi since 2011. Deborah is one of the survivors of the 2004 Tsunami. She was at Port Blair when the calamity hit. She spent over a week on a tree. Herold now trains at Velodrome at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

In 2014, Herold made her name after winning two gold medals at the Herald Track Asia Cup in the 500-meter time trial and the team sprint. Later, in 2015, five medals in Taiwan Cup Track International Classic and followed it by winning three medals in Track India Cup. Deborah Herold is the first Indian cyclist in the UCI rankings in 500m time trial and is at number four.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd