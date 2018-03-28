Presents Latest News

Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian contingent arrives in Gold Coast

About 200 members of the Indian contingent and officials participating in the Commonwealth Games beginning next week arrived in Gold Coast on Wednesday.

By: PTI | Updated: March 28, 2018 4:47 pm
india at commonwealth games The Indian contingent has arrived at Gold Coast. (Source: PTI)
Related News

About 200 members of the Indian contingent and officials participating in the Commonwealth Games beginning next week arrived in Gold Coast on Wednesday.

“The contingent members comprising athletics, boxing, basketball, hockey, lawn bowling and shooting have reported at the Village as they arrived in batches,” an IOA release said.

The teams and individuals were seen acclimatizing to the conditions and visited their training facilities.

The chef-de-mission, Vikram Singh Sisodia along with team mangers Namdev, Ajay Narang and Shiyad set up the IOA office at the Village to help India team members a hassle-free consultation and providing day-to-day facilities.

IOA President Narendra Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta congratulated Sisodia for setting up of office smoothly to take care of the various athletes of Indian teams at the Village.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

“The team has made a set plan that we’re going to cheat to help us win this game of cricket. I’m appalled that it was even thought about.” 