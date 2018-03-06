Boxing Federation of India announces 12-member squad for Commonwealth Games 2018

Mary Kom will lead the country’s charge at Commonwealth Games 2018. (Source: Express Archive) Mary Kom will lead the country’s charge at Commonwealth Games 2018. (Source: Express Archive)

With less than a month left for the Commonwealth Games 2018, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced on Tuesday their complete contingent for the prestigious tournament with seasoned pugilists MC Mary Kom and Manoj Kumar leading the country’s charge.

Naman Tanwar and Gaurav Solanki also made the cut after they booked their berths in the team by winning the category trials, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. In the women’s 51 kg weight category, Pinki Rani will spearhead India’s challenge after her dominating run to the gold at the India Open.

Other flag bearers in the women’s department, Laisharam Devi (60-kg) and Lovlina Boroghain (69-kg) will look to continue their dominating run of form and return with medals for the country.

In the men’s 60 kg category, owing to Manish Kaushik’s heroics against Shiva Thapa twice in the past, Manish will make the trip to Gold Coast and look to stamp his authority on the gold medal.

Highly decorated boxers Vikas Krishnan and Manoj Kumar will be leading the line in the men’s department. After his gritty performance at the Strandja Memorial tournament, Amit Phangal, will also look to go the length of the championship. Also, accompanying them will be Hussam Mohammed in the 56-kg category.

Late inclusions to the squad were World Youth bronze medalist Naman Talwar (91-kg) and the unheralded Gaurav Solanki (52-kg) after their trials were completed on Sunday. Here is the full list:

TEAM LIST

Women’s

45-48kg: MC Mary Kom

51kg: Pinki Rani

60kg: Laisharam Devi

69kg: Lovlina Boroghain

Men’s

46-49kg: Amit Phangal

52kg: Gaurav Solanki

56kg: Hussam Mohammed

60kg: Manish Kaushik

69kg: Manoj Kumar

75kg: Vikas Krishnan

91kg: Naman Tanwar

+91kg: Satish Kumar

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App