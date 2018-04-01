Ankur Mittal Profile, Stats, Record: Ankur Mittal looks to bag gold in double trap

Commonwealth Games 2018: This will be Ankur Mittal’s final year in double trap events. Commonwealth Games 2018: This will be Ankur Mittal’s final year in double trap events.

Name: Ankur Mittal

Event: Shooting (Men’s Double Trap)

Commonwealth Games experience: Semi-finalist in Men’s double trap event at 2014 CWG

Biggest win: Silver medal at ISSF Shotgun World Championships in 2017

The double trap shooter from Haryana, Ankur Mittal had a terrific year in 2017. Mittal, son of a former double trap shooter, Ashok Mittal, went on to make his mark at the ISSF Shotgun World Championships in Moscow, winning a silver medal in the tournament in double trap shooting. He also won a gold medal in the same event in 2017 at the Shooting World Cup held in Mexico.

At the 7th Asian Shotgun Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday, Ankur Mittal also showed an impressive performance to win a gold medal and helping his team in clinching the gold in Men’s Double Trap event. In 2016, he had also won a silver medal at the World Cup in 2016 in New Delhi.

The 25-year-old shooter climbed to the World No 1 ranking in October, becoming only the second shooter from India to reach the landmark. By the close of the year, he won a gold at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Brisbane.

Mittal will be part of India’s 15-member squad of men’s shooting contingent at the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2018.

