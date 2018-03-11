Athletics Federation of India goes back to non-campers to shore up 400m relay squad for CWG 2018

MR Poovamma has been included in the list after agreeing to join the camp. MR Poovamma has been included in the list after agreeing to join the camp.

The Athletics Federation of India has announced a 31-member list for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Saturday after including non-campers in the relay team and relaxing qualifying guideline in certain cases. The federation has stuck to their guidelines in most cases barring a few and have decided to go with 31 athletes despite having a quota of 37 spots. The selection committee met in Patiala on Thursday after the end of the four-day Federation Cup which was the final trial event.

The federation delayed releasing the list as they wanted to make sure some of the top 400m runners, who had refused to join the camp, would give an undertaking that they would henceforth. The AFI had clearly mentioned that the non-campers would not be included in the CWG squad, casting doubts over the participation of star runners MR Poovamma, Anas Mohammed and Arokiya Rajiv.

According to an AFI source, 400 metres coach Galina Bukharina told the federation that it would be futile to field the 400m relay squads if the likes of Poovamma, Anas and Rajiv were not part of it. The aforementioned athletes were training with personal coaches and earlier attempts by the federation to make them join the national camp had failed.

Each athlete was personally approached by a member of the selection committee and their names were included after they agreed to train with the national team.

“I am clearly telling you that if any relay member does not join the national camp they will not go,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla reiterated on Saturday.

Murmu still doubtful

Although Jauna Murmu (4×400) has been named in the squad, she is yet to submit her passport, according to federation officials. “We have informed her on several occasions but she has not furnished the required documents as yet which can cause a lot of issues in getting her Visa done,” a source disclosed. The Odisha runner is believed to be nursing an injury. The women’s relay team has just five names as opposed to six in the men’s 400 relay team as Vijayakumari was not keen on joining the camp, a prerequisite for selection. Murmu’s absence may put further strain on the squad. Long jumper M Sreeshankar, Jinson Jhonson in the 1500m, heptathlete Purnima Hembram and long jumper Neena Pinto and javelin thrower Vipin Kasana are a few who missed out on the guidelines narrowly but were included in the squad.

For instance, Kasana had cleared 80.04m in the Indian GP while qualifying mark was 81.80m. Neena Pinto had missed the long jump mark by 4cm at the Indian GP while Sreeshankar fell just a centimetre short of the 8m qualifying mark.

“We have been always very strict as far as following guidelines are concerned. But when the difference is one centimetre (referring to Sreeshakar) we consider it or else why would you need such an experienced committee?” Sumariwalla added.

Complete list: Men: Jinson Johnson (men’s 1500m), Dharun Ayyasamy (400m, 4x400m relay), Tejaswin Shankar (high jump), Siddharth Yadav (high jump), Sreeshankar (long jump), Arpinder Singh (triple jump), Rakesh Babu (triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw), Vipin Kasana (javelin throw), Irfan Kolothum Thodi (20km race walk), Manish Singh Rawat (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas Yahiya (4x400m relay), Jeevan Karekoppa Suresh (4x400m relay), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay), Kunhu Mohammed (4x400m relay), Jithu Baby (4x400m relay), Arokiya Rajiv (4x400m relay)

Women: Hima Das (200m & 400m, 4x400m relay), Suriya Longanathan (10000m), Nayana James (long jump), Neena Pinto (long jump), Seema Punia (discus throw), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (discus throw), Purnima Hembram (heptathlon), Soumya Baby (20km race walk), Khushbir Kaur (20km race walk), M R Poovamma (4x400m relay), Sonia Baishya (4x400m relay), Saritaben Laxmanbhai Gayakwad (4x400m relay), Jauna Murmu (4x400m relay).

