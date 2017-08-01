CLTA-AITA 50 thousand Prize Money Tennis Tournament: Prinkle defeats top seed Harshita

Jannat Kaur during the CLTA-AITA tennis championship in Chandigarh on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh Jannat Kaur during the CLTA-AITA tennis championship in Chandigarh on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh

PLAYING WITH confidence, qualifier and CLTA trainee Prinkle Singh created a huge upset in the main draw when she scored a resounding 6-3, 6-2 win over top seed Harshita Chugh in the women’s singles category in the CLTA-AITA 50K Prize Money Tennis Tournament being played at CLTA Courts on Monday. It was a superlative performance from Singh which lasted more than an hour. The CLTA trainee, who had defeated Prarthana Dwivedi in the qualifying round, played with control and claimed the opening set 6-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The second set too saw Singh playing with dominance as she won the set 6-2 to show Chugh the exit door from the tournament.

In another match in the same category, CLTA trainee Priny Panchal ended the challenge of qualifier Anushka Sharma with straight sets 6-3, 6-4 win to advance into the second round of the main draw. Panchal pocketed the opening set 6-3 before winning the second and final set 6-4 to advance ahead in the tournament. On a day of upsets, Himaanshika scored another upset win as she scored a 6-4, 6-3 win over fourth seed Aarushi Kakkar. Himaanshika did not give Kakkar any chance to dominate and won the opening set 6-4. Himaanshikha then made her grip more powerful in the match by taking early lead in the second set to win the set 6-3 to seal the win. In another match of the day, Avanthika Reddy made her way into the second round as Jannat Kaur conceded the match 4-6, 6-4 in Reddy’s favour.

In the men’s singles category, CLTA trainee Ranjeet Singh fought his way hard to carve out a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win over fifth seed Sumitpal Singh. Ranjeet blanked Sumitpal 6-0 in the opening set before losing concentration in the second set to hand the set 4-6 in favour of Sumitpal. The third set saw Ranjeet taking control early in the set and the CLTA trainee claimed the set 6-3 to pave his way into the second round. It was joy for qualifier and CLTA trainee Calvin Golmei as he ended the challenge of Archit Jain with a 6-0, 6-2 win. Golmei won the first set 6-0 before dominating the proceedings in the second set and winning the set 6-2 to march into the second round. It was easy going for top seed Parth Aggarwal as he faced no tough challenge during his 6-1, 6-4 win over qualifier Shashikant Rajput.

