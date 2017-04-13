BAI president passes away due to cardiac arrest

Akhilesh Das Gupta Akhilesh Das Gupta

Akhilesh Das Gupta, Congress leader and former Union minister, died after a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning in Lucknow. He was 56 and is survived by his wife, daughter and son. Gupta, son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Babu Banarasi Das, began his political career with the Congress before shifting allegiance to the Bahujan Samaj Party. Before the recent assembly elections, however, he returned to the Congress.

Gupta was also a veteran sports administrator, serving as president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and vice-president of Badminton Asia. “The party was considering him as an asset in the upcoming local body elections,” said former Congress MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh. Besides senior Congress leaders, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath also offered their condolences on his death.

Outside of politics, his interest lay in badminton. A junior India player between 1977 and 1983, Gupta was often the late Syed Modi’s doubles partner when both represented UP at the senior nationals. Later, as an administrator, he was credited with successfully putting together a glitzy badminton league to coincide with India’s emergence as a shuttle nation producing world class champions.

“We are all in shock and it is really sad he is no more,” said chief national coach Pullela Gopichand. “He was one of the most proactive administrators in badminton,” he said.

