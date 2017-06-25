Your tweet is like a billion wishes for me: Kidambi Srikanth to Sachin Tendulkar

Kidambi Srikanth beat Chen Long in straight games to win Australian Open Super Series. (Source: Hotstar screenshot) Kidambi Srikanth beat Chen Long in straight games to win Australian Open Super Series. (Source: Hotstar screenshot)

Kidambi Srikanth won his career’s fourth Super Series title by defeating the Olympic Champion Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in straight games on Sunday. Impressed with the youngster’s performance, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Srikanth on Twitter, and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @srikidambi on winning 2nd successive Superseries title. Proud of you champion! #AustralianSS”. This prompted a jubilant Srikanth to reply to Tendulkar’s tweet as he wrote,”Thank you sir. Your tweet is like a billion wishes for me. Will keep giving my best for the country.”

Heartiest congratulations to @srikidambi on winning 2nd successive superseries title. Proud of you champion! #AustralianSS — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 25 June 2017

Thank you sir. Your tweet is like a billion wishes for me. Will keep giving my best for the country. — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) 25 June 2017

Previously, Srikanth also emerged victorious against the World No 1 Son Wan Ho twice and also thrashed the top-ranked Chinese shuttler Shi Yuqi twice. Srikanth also reached his three straight Super Series finals which includes – Singapore, Indonesia and now Australia. Srikanth has continued to raise the bar of his performance with every passing tournament. After showing some tremendous form in the past two weeks he grabbed the Australia Open Super Series title on Sunday.

Srikanth’s first final came in April in the Singapore Open, followed by the Indonesia Open early this month. He has also achieved another landmark of becoming the fifth player in the world and the first for India to feature in three consecutive Super Series finals.

Meanwhile, the Australia Open final was evenly poised in the first game with both the opponents showing their attacking game. However, Srikanth took a 11-9 lead in the first game but with three straight points, Long took a 12-11 lead. In final minutes of the match, Long tried his best after saving a game point but Srikanth eventually prevailed, winning the first game 22-20.

The second game was dominated by the Indian shuttler as he took a five-point lead against Long making it 19-15 and finally won the match by clinching the second game 21-16.

