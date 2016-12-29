You need to add glamour to promote badminton, says Jwala Gutta

Indian shuttlers are all set to play in the second season of Premie Badminton League (PBL). Indian shuttlers are all set to play in the second season of Premie Badminton League (PBL).

Jwala Gutta has been one of the most articulate and in-your-face shuttlers in the country for a long time, and fits into the new-look PBL nicely. She is comfortable with experiments on her look and clothes, and is fond of looking good, both on and off court. As she tells The Indian Express, the changing face of badminton is vital to attract new eyeballs in the present scenario. The 2013 World Championship bronze medallist already has an intimidating personality and is never shy to speak her mind. That is exactly the image the promoters of the league want from the doubles expert.

Is this glamour a big change?

For me it’s really not that different. I’ve always been very conscious of clothes worn on and off court. But to see everybody go through it and that badminton is going through a new identity is good. I welcome it with open arms. We live in this day and age of social media and anything glittery really catches your eye. For badminton to get that kind of popularity in our country, we need to do this.

What’s with the aggro look?

There was a lot of make-up and a lot of acting. When you’re on court, it’s all spontaneous. Maybe, sometimes you look mean on court and you really don’t mean it. And the attitude maybe. And they wanted that when we weren’t playing, so it was a bit difficult. There was a lot of screaming happening. But it was fun.

Learnt a few tips from the shoots?

No (hahaha)! I already have that intimidating personality. I don’t want to add to it. I think people get intimidated when I’m not trying really. It’s good that people are focusing on how they look. Some people might think that sportspersons need not worry about what to wear. It’s not too bad to focus on what you wear and being presentable.

How did the rest cope?

They’re all old and mature enough. Everyone is pretty much used to the attention. It was fun to see everybody in that avatar. It’s always nice to have this kind of build-up before the League.

Do athletes get restless while getting make-up done?

I enjoy the attention (haha). I won’t lie to you. I think everybody likes it. Even the guys like it. Anybody who says they don’t like it would be lying. I wouldn’t do anything which I don’t enjoy. You should know that about me. I enjoy playing badminton. I enjoy shopping, I enjoy looking good and presentable. I do it.