Would like to see myself as World number one, says PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu is confident of India's chance in Australia for the upcoming Sudirman Cup world mixed team badminton championships.

Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu, currently seeded fourth, said that she would want to see herself as World number one before the end of the year, having already been in the top two.

She said that although her aim is to reach the top three by the end of the year, she wants to see herself as number one. “Currently I’m on fourth (rank) and I expect to see myself in top three by the end of the year.”

“But I have already been in top two so I would definitely like to see myself as world number one, but before that I think you have to play well and if you do that ranking will automatically come,” she said.

Sindhu is confident of India’s good chance in Australia for the upcoming Sudirman Cup world mixed team badminton championships. The Sudirman Cup is scheduled to take place next week from May 21 to 28. India, ranked ninth will face Indonesia and Denmark.

“I think we have a good chance, it’s a mixed team event so girls and boys both have to perform well. We are playing Indonesia and Denmark, so I hope we can win,” she said.

The absence of Saina Nehwal, who pulled out of the tournament due to family issues, would not be a problem, according to Sindhu. She explained, “Saina isn’t playing, but when it comes to one singles and doubles only one player is required, so that shouldn’t be any issue,”

Sindhu said that she expects a good match against her Rio opponent and current no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, even though the last they played was Olympics and All England. “We haven’t played much recently. The last was Rio and All England. So I haven’t faced her recently,” said Sindhu, who added that she does not think about losing a point as thinking over it would make her lose more.

“But she is winning a lot of matches and doing well for herself. But when it comes to me playing against her, I feel it’s going to be a good match.”

The high points for Sindhu after her historic Rio performance have been China Open and India Open. “I had always wanted to win a Super Series (event) and by fulfilling that I feel very happy and it gives me a lot of confidence.”

She said that she saw badminton getting a lot of encouragement after Olympics. “After the Olympics I’ve seen a lot of change, kids picking up badminton and also then a lot of academies have come up,” said Sindhu.

“So, it’s a good sign and badminton as a sport is getting much more encouragement.”

