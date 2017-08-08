Since I was a child, I have dreamt of becoming world champion, says Viktor Axelsen

Viktor Axelsen would hope to add to his Olympic medal in 2016 with a World Championship medal. (Source: Reuters file) Viktor Axelsen would hope to add to his Olympic medal in 2016 with a World Championship medal. (Source: Reuters file)

Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen feels India’s Kidambi Srikanth along with legendary Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan will pose serious threats to his World Championship title dream. “There are a lot of threats on my way to gold (at World Championships). (Kidambi) Srikanth of India has been playing really well, and of course there are the likes of Lin Dan, Chen Long and Lee Chong Wei,” Axelsen said. “It’s a really open category at the moment. There are too many names to say and just a few people who could do well,” he added.

The World No. 3 had some gruelling duels against Srikanth and the duo are currently locked 2-2 in the head-to-head count. with the Denmark shuttler having beaten the Indian twice in straight games in the last two encounters.

Axelsen has been busy trying to regaining his full fitness following a foot injury and said he needs to keep faith on his skills to clinch the medal. “The World Championships, along with the Olympics and Thomas Cup, are the events which we most look forward to, so I’m really excited,” said Axelsen, who already has the European and Thomas Cup titles to his name. “I’ve had a few issues with my foot leading up to this tournament, however, it is under control now. I am getting more and more into rhythm. Hopefully I can be in good form. I have to believe in myself and believe that a world title is possible,” he added.

Axelsen, who won a bronze on home soil three years ago, said he will keep chasing his dream of winning the gold at World Championship. “Since I was a little child, I have always dreamt of becoming world champion. It would be a huge achievement, and something that I will keep chasing for the rest of my career,” he said.

“The World Championship is so special to me, so to win that would be a big dream come true,” added the 23-year old, who had won a gold at the BWF World Superseries Finals in December last year.

