Indians’ fitness regimen: No A/C, chicken from subway and no cheese

From air conditioning and water to diet and yoga, India’s champion shuttlers at the World Championship are an obsessively conscientious group. The focus and care on setting the minutest, even seemingly trivial, aspect right border on the maniacal, understated reasons that have contributed to their comeuppance in the last few years.

The first things they do after landing on their latest port of conquest is picking the local SIM card, and a massive carton of bottled water, stocked to last the tournament week. Whether travelling to chillier climes of Europe or north China or the Asian cauldrons, the first step upon entering the hotel room, is switching off the A/C or regulating it to as close to natural temperatures as possible. The occasional respiratory clogging that can happen owing to air conditioning is too big a risk to take.

While travelling physios, coaches and trainers have been laying down rules for years now, it is only for the last few seasons that the extremely fit band of shuttlers have bought into some simple but strict dos and donts. The occasional indulgence earns the cold glares of the support staff and a rare lashing out, though most have fallen in line now.

So, when travelling through Europe, the stocked cheese cubes in hotels are on a ‘do not touch’ list as is anything raw that could be preserved long, and isn’t fresh. However, the whole team has gotten into the habit of munching a basic chicken Subway within two hours of finishing the match.

The biggest challenge of winning a badminton tournament often comes off court: in recovering from a stiff grind and getting ready for the next days match. While icebaths and contact baths as well as stretching / yoga is common in training, recovery assumes all the importance in match week.

Eating right is mandatory. While most are advised to wrap up a full breakfast by 8, players munch on a small energy pocket source like select fruit half an hour before the match. Most are advised to stick to Indian food – something they are used to, though both rice portions and numbers of rotis are closely monitored. Anything heavy on the stomach that won’t be digested soon, is avoided.

While PV Sindhu, reared by athlete parents, always known to eat right, coach Gopichand and physio Kiran C often chaperone her meals, ensuring she eats only those things that will add to her strength. Street food is strictly avoided as tempting as it might be during tournaments. “We insist in Europe at least, that they always eat warm food, and nothing that’s been stored or off the streets,” physio Arvind Nigam, says.

For Kiran and his three other colleagues, tournament week could start at 5.30 and end at 11.30 in the night, tending to weary bodies and stretching them back into shape. Patching up the bodies after a three setter in anticipation of an early match next day, especially as it gets tougher as the finals near, becomes the ultimate challenge, no matter how sturdy the conditioning going into the tournament. “It’s tougher in individual sport because every player’s match is a new challenge. All need attention. It’s not like in team sports where 2-3 guys can pull entire team through,” Kiran says.

Staying abreast

The Indian teams have kept abreast with the latest in fitness thanks to the scientific bent of coach P Gopichand, as well as the monkish discipline of someone like Saina Nehwal. Sindhu has a naturally perfect body structure for shuttle (speed and endurance will be her next peak targets), while Saina is acutely conscious of not adding pounds and shown immense commitment to stay fit. Srikanth has been the sharpest improvement in listening to everything that’s read out to him from rule books.

A former Indian Olympian who just missed out on this fitness-fanaticism of this generation had once said that had he and his peers gotten the right nutrition and recovery in their top active years, their performances would have been “at least 40 percent better.” It’s the new gen which has benefitted from the creatine and supplement buzz right from their early years.

Recovery shakes are not alien. Former international Aparna Popat recalls these aspects of the game from her time. “Prakash Sir (Padukone) had told me you don’t stand a chance without supplements. He said if you don’t want to try anything at least have daily becosule capsules and handed me two chunky strips taking me personally to pharmacy. I was too petrified after what happened with the cough n cold medication and didn’t even want to think about any tablets. When I retired soon after I went to him and returned all of it. He said bl@#£& fool, did you not have any? Times have changed. Our shuttlers now have nutritionist, trainers, physios, and that’s changed everything.” Including the additional medals expected from Worlds that no Duty Free can stock and sell for India’s high-flyers.

