World Badminton Championships: When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth’s first round, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming

Kidambi Srikanth will open at World Championships against Sergey Sirant on Monday. Kidambi Srikanth will open at World Championships against Sergey Sirant on Monday.

The World Badminton Championship is set to begin on Monday and India is sending a strong 21-member contingent at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland in hope of elusive gold medal. All eyes will be on Kidambi Srikanth, who is in-form and Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu, who has won bronze at the tournament twice in 2013 and 2014. Saina Nehwal, who is the first woman from the country to have won a silver in the World Championships, will hope to put her injuries behind and give her best. Sindhu and Saina will feature on Tuesday and Wednesday in the second round while Srikanth takes the court on Monday.

When is World Badminton Championships?

World Badminton Championships will be held from August 21 to 27.

Where will the World Badminton Championships be held?

World Badminton Championships is slated to take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Where can one watch the match live?

The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD.

Where can you follow the match online?

The Badminton World Federation will also provide coverage via their official YouTube channel. It can also be live streamed on Hotstar.

SCHEDULE

Monday, August 21:

Men’s singles

Kidambi Srikanth vs Sergey Sirant – 6.10pm

Sameer Verma vs Pablo Abian – 8.30pm (approx)

Women’s singles

Rituparna Das vs Airi Mikkela – 9.50pm (approx)

Tanvi Lad vs Chloe Birch – 8.30pm (approx)

Men’s doubles

Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy vs Chung Eui Seok-Kim Dukyoung – 8.45pm (approx)

Women’s doubles

Sanjana Santosh-Arathi Sara Sunil vs Natalya Voytsekh-Yelyzaveta Zharka – 8.30pm (approx)

Mixed doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa-Sumeeth Reddy vs Sawan Serasinghe-Setyana Mapasa – 3.30pm (approx)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-K Maneesha vs Tam Chun Hei-NG Tsz Yau – 6.10pm (approx)

Prajakta Sawant-Yogendran Khrishnan vs Lu Ching Yao-Chiang Kai Hsin – 6.30pm (approx)

Tuesday, August 22:

Men’s singles

Ajay Jayaram vs Luka Wraber – 6.10pm (approx)

Sai Praneeth vs Wei Nan – 4.45pm (approx)

Women’s singles

PV Sindhu at 5.30pm (approx)

Men’s doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe – 8.30pm (approx)

Arjun MR-Shlok Ramchandran vs Liao Min Chun-Cheng Heng Su – 9.45pm (approx)

Women’s doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy vs Ririn Amelia-Anna Ching Yik Cheong – 8.30pm (approx)

Meghana Jakkampudi-Poorvisha S Ram vs Eefje Muskens-Selena Piek – 8.30pm (approx)

Mixed doubles

Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Sikki Reddy vs Ririn Amelia-Anna Ching Yik Cheong – 4.45pm (approx)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd