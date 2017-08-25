Badminton World Championships 2017 Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth loses first game; PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal to feature later

World Badminton Championships Live: Kidambi Srikanth will be in action first. (Source: Reuters) World Badminton Championships Live: Kidambi Srikanth will be in action first. (Source: Reuters)

And it has come down to three – the three bigwigs of Indian badminton will hope to keep their run going at the World Championships when they take on respective opponents in Glasgow. The action begins with Kidambi Srikanth who takes on number one seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea. Later, PV Sindhu takes on Sun Yu of China and Saina Nehwal faces Kirsty Gilmour. Srikanth and Saina come into their matches having won in straight games on Thursday while Sindhu was made to toil and work hard in a gutsy and ugly win. But again as the saying goes a win is a win. Catch live scores and updates from World Badminton Championships 2017 here.

World Badminton Championships in Glasgow: Three singles matches to focus on for India: Srikanth, Sindhu and then Saina – all on Court 1.

1503 hrs IST: SRIKANTH LOSES HIS SHOW! Going back, Srikanth loses his footing and his shoe in the process. Coach Pullela Gopichand can’t help but smile. Srikanth looks confused! Son leads 5-2 in the second game

1458 hrs IST: Uh-oh. There’s that attempted drop shot error again and it gives Son game point. 20-14. Fittingly, it is closed with another Srikanth error with an attempt drop. Son takes the first game 21-14 in 20 minutes

1457 hrs IST: Srikanth goes for an angled cross court drop shot from the net and it seems to be wide. Called for a video review still. And it is in. Srikanth is still in it. That was very well angled though

1455 hrs IST: Srikanth with an attempted drop shot into the net. And then another error in the same style. Not going his way here. Son up to 19-13

1453 hrs IST: A little bit of a breather and water for Srikanth as Son comes back in it and regain his four point lead helped by some Srikanth errors. The Korean player is too quick and good to read Srikanth’s intentions and hits the shuttle right back to make it 17-12. Little luck of the net for Srikanth to lift the shuttle over and Son sends return into the net. 13-17

1452 hrs IST: Srikanth has dwindled the Korean’s advantage to just one point. 12-13. Son grazes the line with a gentle backhand push. Srikanth a second late to react there.

1446 hrs IST: Srikanth with some aggressive play to push the shuttle right back at the Korean. This won’t be an easy contest and Sri would have to take the match to the Korean with his aggressive play and needs much more of that

