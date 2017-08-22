Glaswegian Vincent Deighan, a.k.a. Frank Quitely, has sketched superheros such as Batman and Superman. Glaswegian Vincent Deighan, a.k.a. Frank Quitely, has sketched superheros such as Batman and Superman.

When Super Dan flew into Glasgow in pursuit of his half-dozenth World Championship title, the original Superman was zooming over the Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery. The civil reception for players and officials by the Glasgow City Council and BWF – hosted at the iconic red matte façade — coincided with The Art of Comics exhibition hosted by the gallery to honour local sketch artist Frank Quitely.

The 49-year-old Glaswegian — born Vincent Deighan, and taking off on ‘Frank Quietly’, his cheeky alter ego — has sketched Superman, Batman, X-Men and Jupiter’s Legacy in recent years, and the city devoted an entire six months to displaying his largest collection of artwork, while also doffing a hat to other comic legend writers like Mark Millar and Neal Adams.

Superman acquires the subtle Scottish square jaw when he hovers over Kelvingrove, penciled by Frank Quitely. The definitive strokes of a comic sketch more than made up for the gloom that had descended on the Kelvingrove when its piece de resistance, the Christ of Saint John of the Cross – a Salvador Dali classic which needs more rumination to breathe it in than mere seeing – was taken to London on one of its promised rotations. It’ll move to Florida next, and Glasgow needed Frank Quitely’s stick strokes to brighten things up a little.

While Glasgow’s favourite building boasts some Dutch Old Masters, French Impressionists and the best of Scottish art – including that of design icon Charles Rennis Mackintosh – it’s the contemporary art exhibitions that the Kelvingrove staff get excited putting together. AC/DC and the Glasgow Boys were mega hits, while ‘Costumes of Kylie Minogue’ drew a surprisingly large crowd few years back — with the common refrain about how petite she was.

Badminton may not be the biggest sport this corner of the planet, but gallery staff were keen to take a shot at compiling shuttle’s best artefacts.

Scotland’s best sketched boy who never grew up is Peter Pan. Over this next week, we’ll know if there’s an ageless Chinese reincarnate of JM Barrie’s best creation, and if he goes by the name Lin Dan.

