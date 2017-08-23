World Badminton Championship 2017 Live: Saina Nehwal starts with a win, B Sai Praneeth loses first game; Kidambi Srikanth to feature later

World Badminton Championships 2017 Live: Saina Nehwal will be in action on Wednesday. (Source: File) World Badminton Championships 2017 Live: Saina Nehwal will be in action on Wednesday. (Source: File)

After PV Sindhu’s comfortable victory on Tuesday, the attention shifts to Saina Nehwal who will be in action early on Wednesday, third day of the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow. Saina takes on Switzerland’s unseeded Sabrina Jaquet. The Hyderabadi shuttler has met Jaquet just once and she came out victorious in that contest. Other Indians in the fray on the day are B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Tanvi, Lad, Rituparna Das, Ajay Jayaram and Sameer Verma. Catch live scores and updates from Glasgow at World Badminton Championships.

World Badminton Championships 2017 Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Glasgow of the Worlds with Saina Nehwal in action early on.

1615 hrs IST: B Sai Praneeth facing some trouble here though. He has lost the first game 14-21 to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. But he leads 12-10 in the second game

1614 hrs IST: A straightforward 21-11, 21-12 win for Saina to start things off. It continues India’s flawless record in the singles department.

1610 hrs IST: Saina Nehwal in the ascendancy in this contest. She would remember how the Swiss plays and manages herself. They had played in the group stages of the 2012 London Olympics where Saina had won bronze. The Hyderabadi had then won 21-9, 21-4.

