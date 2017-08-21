World Badminton Championships 2017 Live: Kidambi Srikanth headlines India campaign on Day 1

World Badminton Championships Live, Day 1: Kidambi Srikanth is the highlight act for India on the opening day. (File) World Badminton Championships Live, Day 1: Kidambi Srikanth is the highlight act for India on the opening day. (File)

Kidambi Srikanth carries India’s hopes on the opening day of the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow on Monday. He comes in as one of the big contenders to go back with a medal, if not a gold medal. Srikanth comes into the tournament with two Super Series titles in the bag while coming close to clinching another. Other singles players in action on the first day are national champion Rituparna Das and Tanvi Lad. Meanwhile in the doubles category, Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa will get things underway; Manu Attri and Reddy are in action later. Catch live score and updates from World Badminton Championships 2017, Day 1 here.

World Badminton Championships Day 1 Live: Here is how things look for India today with three singles players in action – Kidambi Srikanth, Tanvi Lad and Rituparna Das.

1552 hrs IST: Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa get a bye in the opening round. They will now face China’s Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping in the next round.

SCHEDULE:

The wait is over! #2017BWC starts today. Check out the Indians in the fray on the opening day. Watch the court 1 matches LIVE on Star Sports pic.twitter.com/4pnkvzKDa4 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) 21 August 2017

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal have a first round bye in the tournament.

