Only in Express
  • World Badminton Championships 2017 Live: Kidambi Srikanth headlines India campaign on Day 1

World Badminton Championships 2017 Live: Kidambi Srikanth headlines India campaign on Day 1

World Badminton Championships 2017 Live: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from the first day of the Worlds in Glasgow featuring a strong 21-member contingent for India - the largest ever for the tournament.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 21, 2017 3:53 pm
world badminton championship, badminton championship live, badminton live, badminton live score, kidambi srikanth, badminton news, sports news, indian express World Badminton Championships Live, Day 1: Kidambi Srikanth is the highlight act for India on the opening day. (File)
Top News

Kidambi Srikanth carries India’s hopes on the opening day of the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow on Monday. He comes in as one of the big contenders to go back with a medal, if not a gold medal. Srikanth comes into the tournament with two Super Series titles in the bag while coming close to clinching another. Other singles players in action on the first day are national champion Rituparna Das and Tanvi Lad. Meanwhile in the doubles category, Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa will get things underway; Manu Attri and Reddy are in action later. Catch live score and updates from World Badminton Championships 2017, Day 1 here.

World Badminton Championships Day 1 Live: Here is how things look for India today with three singles players in action – Kidambi Srikanth, Tanvi Lad and Rituparna Das.

1552 hrs IST: Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa get a bye in the opening round. They will now face China’s Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping in the next round.

SCHEDULE:

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal have a first round bye in the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
22
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddha (24-22)
Aug 22, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 40 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 40
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 41

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 