World Badminton Championships 2017: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal book pre-quarters berth

India’s Srikanth Kidambi in action against France’s Lucas Corvee. (Source: Reuters) India’s Srikanth Kidambi in action against France’s Lucas Corvee. (Source: Reuters)

It was another good day for India at the BWF World Championships in Glasgow , Scotland as Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Sai Praneeth booked pre-quarters berth with wins in their respective rounds on Wednesday.

After PV Sindhu’s comfortable victory on Tuesday, Saina took the court to register 21-11, 21-12 victory in just 33 minutes against Sabrina Jacquet of Switzerland. The 12th seeded Indian, who got a bye in her first round, started off on a strong note and swiftly raced to take a 7-2 lead in the opening game after coming out of a long term injury.

The 2010 London Olympics bronze medalist said after the win, “It was a tricky match I felt. Sabrina is a formidable opponent but I am happy that I overpowered her nicely in the match.” She will now be up against the winner of the match between her compatriot Tanvi Lad and old nemesis Sung Ji Hyun of Korea.

Sai Praneeth also made his way into the round of 32 after a hard-fought 14-21, 21-18, 21-19 win over Anthony Ginting of Indonesia. Not being able to adjust to the pace of the Indonesian in the beginning, Sai lost the first game 14-21 but returned back to win five of the seven points and restore the second game 21-18.

“It was a very tough match and even though I played well, I must I must admit that I had luck on my side today. I am very thrilled with the outcome and the victory will for sure give me a lot of confidence going ahead in the tournament,” Sai said after the match. “I was getting caught initially as the shuttle speed was very slow and he was playing very fast. I could not match him initially but slowly adjusted to his speed. He is a tough player and his game has improved a lot since I last played him. I am really happy to win and now I am focused on my next match,” he further added.

“I am going through the best phase of my career and I am confident that if I could continue the way I have been playing, I would do very well in the tournament,” the 25-year-old added.

Srikanth also registered a win on the third day of the competition to continue his flawless winning streak. He’s now won 12 matches in a row after beating France’s Lucas Corvee 21-9, 21-19 in 32 minutes. This is his second straight game win after registering 21-13 21-12 in less than 30 minutes in the first round match against Russia’s Sergey Sirant on Monday.

The 24-year old tweeted after the match, “Good second round win today and very happy with my performance. #2ndround #WorldChampionships2017 #teamindia #believe #achieve”

