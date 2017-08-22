World Badminton Championships 2017 Live Score: Sai Praneeth leads Wei Nana; PV Sindhu, Ajay Jayaram to play later

World Badminton Championships Live: PV Sindhu will be in action on Day 2. (Source: PTI) World Badminton Championships Live: PV Sindhu will be in action on Day 2. (Source: PTI)

Opening day at the World Badminton Championships for Indian shuttlers started brightly with all but one shuttler registering a win including one of the biggest hopes – Kidambi Srikanth. From the male big hope on Monday, the focus will shift to the female big contender in PV Sindhu. She will face Korea’s Hyo Min Kim in the second round (having received a first round bye). Other big names in action for India will be Ajay Jayaram and B Sai Praneeth. The latter won the Singapore Super Series earlier this year. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponaappa will carry India’s flag in the mixed doubles category. Catch live scores and updates from World Badminton Championships on Day 2.

World Badminton Championships Day 2, Live score:

05:34 pm: Not easy for Wei Nan. Praneeth is once again making a comeback and has levelled the game at 15-15. Tight one this.

05:30 pm: Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy, playing against India’s Prajakta Sawant and Malaysia’s Yogendran Khrishnan in mixed doubles win the first game 21-12 in dominating fashion

05:20 pm: Wei Nan making a comeback in the second game. He leads 11-9 against Sai Praneeth.

05:10 pm: A brilliant recovery from Sai Praneeth through his stroke play to win the first game against Wei Nan 21-18. Super stuff from the Indian

05:00 pm: After trailing initially, Sai Praneeth has drawn level with Wei Nan. They are tied 13-13 in the first game

04:45 pm: India’s Sai Praneeth will be up against Hong Kong’s Wei Nan for a place in the next round

03:45 pm: A defeat to start the day’s proceedings for India. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa provide a tough fight but go down battling 17-21, 21-18, 5-21 to Chinese pairing of Yilyu Wang and Dongping Huang

