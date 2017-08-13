World Badminton Championship: There will be pressure but I can only think about doing well, says Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth climbed to eighth spot in world rankings. (Source: PTI) Kidambi Srikanth climbed to eighth spot in world rankings. (Source: PTI)

Kidambi Srikanth looks confident ahead of the World Championship after winning back to back Super Series. Accepting that there will be pressure on him in the big event, he said that he can only think of doing well.

In an interview to PTI, Srikanth said, “These big events will have pressure because people will want to do well, so there will be definitely pressure but I can only think about doing well.”

“I am really playing well and I am confident. But everyone comes with their full fitness for such a big event. So for me it is not about thinking what I would do if I reach final but about how I will play in the first round.”

Srikanth, who rose to the top of the Destination Dubai Rankings added, “I got a big break after the three events. After such a break the first rounds are also very tough, so I was taking it match by match and I didn’t set any targets.”

“Every opponent is different and all the top 20 are playing well and it is about playing 100 percent from the

first round itself,” said the former World No. 3, who will face Russian Sergey Sirant in the first round of the Glasgow event starting from August 21.”

“When you play an unseeded player, he doesn’t have anything to lose while you will have pressure, so you can’t expect to win if you play at 90 per cent,” added the 24-year old.

“I don’t really want to think what others are thinking, I just want to think about my game. It is not about others, it is about me, what I feel during a match and how I really play my best during the match,” the eighth-seeded Indian said.

“I am a person, who believes that it is 90 per cent hard work and 10 per cent luck, which is like believing in God. So during a match, it is 90 per cent my hard work, and rest 10 percent is about luck. At 20-19, there is not much to plan, you depend on luck for your opponent to make some mistake,” he explained.

“Initially badminton was a hobby for me. I liked playing sports but it was always fun for me. I became really serious when I joined the academy. Earlier, I never gave much thought to the training but after I joined academy I had to think about the off court stuff. So I started late in a way compared to what we see now as athletes now start early.”

