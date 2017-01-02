Women’s singles is our biggest strength: Ajay Jayaram

Ajay Jayaram said that Mumbai Rockets have a well balanced team. (Source: PTI) Ajay Jayaram said that Mumbai Rockets have a well balanced team. (Source: PTI)

Although pencilled in to play the first singles for his team Mumbai Rockets in the Premier Badminton League, India’s Ajay Jayaram is of the opinion that world no 3 women’s singles player Sung Yi Hyun of South Korea is his team’s trump card.

“We have a fairly well-balanced team. Our biggest strength is women’s singles. She (Hyun) is in great form. She has a fair chance against anyone,” said Jayaram ahead of his team’s season-opening tie against Delhi Acers here at the NSCI Stadium tomorrow.

“I will be playing first. I had a good season and feeling quite confident. I’m hoping I can pull off crucial wins,” said world no. 19 Jayaram who, along with another top Indian shuttler – H S Prannoy – will be figuring in men’s singles.

Mumbai take on Hyderabad Hunters on January 4 to complete their home engagements of the season.

Prannoy said things won’t be easy for both in PBL.

“It’s going to be tough for both of us. Both the men’s singles are going to be crucial. If we can pull out a couple of matches then we will be placed well to make the semis,” said the world no. 28.

The team is to be led by ex-South Korean international Lee Yong Dae who had won the 2008 Olympics mixed doubles gold and the 2012 Games men’s doubles bronze.

Jayaram said the men’s and mixed doubles are an unknown quantity as both would be made up of scratch combinations.

“The men’s doubles is a bit of a scratch combination; even mixed doubles is the same. It will be interesting to see how they fare,” said Jayaram about his team’s chances.

Dae is expected to partner Thailand’s N Phusnhphupet in men’s doubles and Pole Nadidzda Zeiba in the mixed event.

For Jayaram the 11-point format and trump matches are unknown territories, Prannoy felt that the shortened version would see fast paced play.

From past experience he said there would be added pressure on the chosen ones when playing the trump match as a loss would lead to a negative point for the team.