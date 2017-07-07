Wimbledon 2017: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza advance to second round; Leander Paes crashes out

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Edgar Roger-Vesselin reached the second round. (Source: File) Rohan Bopanna and his partner Edgar Roger-Vesselin reached the second round. (Source: File)

Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza and Purav Raja defeated their opponents in doubles categories to advance to the second round of Wimbledon 2017, keeping India’s campaign alive. However, Leander Paes failed to move ahead, crashing out in the first round itself.

Bopanna and his doubles partner Edgar Roger-Vesselin advanced to the second round after defeating Mischa Zverev and Dustin Brown of Germany 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Bopanna and partner will now accept challenge from British pair Neal Skupski and Ken Skupski. Recently delared champion of French Open, Bopanna will be carrying on the Wimbledon campaign with a lot of expectations.

Got the ball rolling here today with our first round win. Alezzzz @ERogerVasselin #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/br6sWCX2DV — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) 6 July 2017

Sania Mirza and her women’s doubles partner Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium defeated their Japanese-Chinese opponents Naomi Osaka and Shuai Zhang in straight sets in an hour and 12 minutes at Court 11. to reach the second round.

Another Indian pair, Purav Raja and Divij Sharan succeeded in the first round. They beat the British-Portuguese pair of Kyle Edmunds and Joao Sousa 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(8).

Leadnder Paes and Adil Shamasdin’s Wimbledon campaign, however, ended before it began as they were knocked out on Thursday in the first round of men’s doubles. The Indian-Canadian duo lost 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (2), 8-10 to Julian Knowle-Philipp Oswald. It took the Austrian combine three hours and 59 minutes to defeat Paes, who made his 23rd appearance in the tournament.

