Will decide soon on retirement, says newly-appointed coach Jwala Gutta

Jwala Gutta said that she wanted to focus on doubles. Jwala Gutta said that she wanted to focus on doubles.

Recently-appointed women’s doubles coach Jwala Gutta said that she was still contemplating about her retirement but will make the decision soon. She also said that she would focus on doubles as it does not have adequate support, promotion and sponsorship.

In an interview to PTI, Gutta said, “I would like to see the betterment of the game. I always spoke for doubles. The new administration (in BAI) is keen on taking me on board. I am happy and pleased. The new president Himanta sir (BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma) is open-minded (to the views of all). That makes a lot of difference.”

“Singles (in badminton) is doing extremely well. Doubles is nowhere. I want to promote doubles, educate people and media about doubles.”

Expecting at least least five strong pairs to emerge in the country, Gutta said that doubles do not have enough support in the country. “Doubles does not have adequate support, promotion and sponsorship and budding shuttlers are more keen to take up singles,” said Gutta, who is a multiple-time national doubles champion.

Now that she has become a coach, Gutta can now contemplate on retiring as a player. “I am still contemplating. I will decide soon,” she said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd