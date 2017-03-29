When is India Open, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Saina Nehwal will take on Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hsin Lee in the opening round. (Source: File) Saina Nehwal will take on Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hsin Lee in the opening round. (Source: File)

Eyeing her maiden India Open Superseries title, PV Sindhu will open her campaign against Arundhati Pantawane. While former number one and two times champion Saina Nehwal will take on Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hsin Lee in the opening round.

Earlier in the day, Si Praneeth defated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 16-21, 21-12, 21-19 and Sameer Verma won straight sets 21-17, 21-10 against South Korea’s Son Wan Ho.

When is the India Open?

The India Open will be played on Wednesday, March 29.

Where is the India Open happening?

The India Open has been hosted at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of India Open?

The India Open will not be broadcasted on any TV channel.

Where can one follow the match live online?

The matches can be streamed live on bwfworldsuperseries.com/live. For live updates and commentary, you can follow Indianexpress.com and www.bwf.tournamentsoftware.com.

