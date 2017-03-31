When is PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal at India Open, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will play each other in the quarter-finals of the India Open Super Series. (Source: AP File) PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will play each other in the quarter-finals of the India Open Super Series. (Source: AP File)

After Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu won their respective matches in the first two rounds – rather convincingly – they are all set for a battle in the quarters. Their battle was on the cards at the All England Badminton Championships too but it didn’t materialise as both crashed out early. But the tussle between India’s top two players won’t be denied on the home courts at Siri Fort in the capital. On Thursday, Saina posted a 21-14, 21-18 win over Pornpawee C while Sindhu had to battle hard for a a 21-12, 23-21 win over Kawakami.

When is PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal quarterfinal at India Open?

PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal is the fifth match scheduled on Friday, March 31, 2 pm IST. So as the previous matches get played and done, Sindhu vs Nehwal gets closer. If all matches are played, expect the contest to start somewhere around 6 PM.

Where is PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal happening?

PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal is being played at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in the capital.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal?

PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can one follow PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal online live?

The match can be streamed live using Hotstar on get live scores and updates on Indianexpress.com.

