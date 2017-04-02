When is PV Sindhu vs Carolina at India Open Final, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

PV Sindhu takes on Carolina Marin in the final of the India Open Super Series. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu takes on Carolina Marin in the final of the India Open Super Series. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin have made their way into the final of the India Open Super Series in contrast fashion. Where Sindhu was pushed and made to work hard in her semifinal against Sung Ji Hyun, Marin didn’t have much trouble against Akane Yamaguchi. But on the whole, both have played one match so far in the tournament which has gone the distance – to the third game with other matches proving to be a straight games tussle.

At the end of the day, the final provides Sindhu a chance to exact revenge over the Spaniard who won in their Rio Olympics gold medal match. There Marin prevailed 19-21, 21-12, 21-15. It will be interesting to see if Sindhu’s fate changes in front of home crowd.

When is PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final at India Open?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin is the last match scheduled on Sunday, April 2. The matches begin at 2 PM IST. So as the previous matches get played and done, Sindhu vs Marin gets closer. If all matches are played, expect the contest to start somewhere around 6 PM.

Where is PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin happening?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin is being played at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in the capital.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can one follow PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin online live?

The match can be streamed live using Hotstar on get live scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

