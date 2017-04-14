When is PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin at Singapore Open, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin is the fifth match on court. PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin is the fifth match on court.

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin have already faced each other in the final of the India Open Super Series earlier this month, wherein Sindhu was pushed to limit and made to work hard. However, she did triumph against Marin. It proved to be a thrilling contest but the game was eventually won by Sindhu, courtesy of a scoreline of 21-19, 21-16.

But on the whole, both have stretched each other to the limit and the current head to head record is 5-5. Hence, the Singapore Superseries match promises to be another enthralling contest.

When is PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final at Singapore Open Superseries 2017 ?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin is the fifth match scheduled on Friday, April 14. The matches begin at 12.30 PM IST. So as the previous matches get played and done, Sindhu vs Marin gets closer. If all matches are played, one can expect the contest to start somewhere around 5 PM.

Where is PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin happening?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin is being played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2

Where can one follow PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin online live?

The match can be streamed live using Hotstar on get live scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

