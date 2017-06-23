Kidambi Srikanth vs Yuqi Shi Live Streaming Australian Open Super Series: what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Kidambi Srikanth looks in blistering touch and holds an edge over his opponent when he begins his campaign on Saturday. (Source: File) Kidambi Srikanth looks in blistering touch and holds an edge over his opponent when he begins his campaign on Saturday. (Source: File)

Kidambi Srikanth continued his fine run as he got the better of countryman Sai Praneeth in an all-Indian quarterfinal match at the Australian Open Super Series. In the semi-finals, he will square-off against Yuqi Shi of China.

When is Kidambi Srikanth vs Yuqi Shi semi-final at India Open?

Kidambi Srikanth vs Yuqi Shi is the last match scheduled on Saturday, April 2. The matches begin at 2 PM IST. So as the previous matches get played and done, Kidambi Srikanth vs Yuqi Shi gets closer. If all matches are played, expect the contest to start somewhere around 6 PM.

Where is Kidambi Srikanth vs Yuqi Shi happening?

Kidambi Srikanth vs Yuqi Shi is being played at Sydney.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of Kidambi Srikanth vs Yuqi Shi?

Kidambi Srikanth vs Yuqi Shi will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can one follow Kidambi Srikanth vs Yuqi Shi online live?

The match can be streamed live using Hotstar on get live scores and updates on IndianExpress.com.

