When is the All England Badminton Championships, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

The second round of the All England Championship is all set to be played out on Thursday, 9 March 2017. The tournament is regarded as one of the most prestigious in badminton and has been played since 1898. The current venue, the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham, has been the host since 1994.

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are the two seeded entries from India in the Women’s Singles. While no Indians were seeded in the Men’s Singles, Sourabh Verma, Sameer Verma, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Ajay Jayaram all made it to the first round. The draws of the second round will depend upon the results of the first round that starts on Wednesday.

When is the All England Championships second round?

The second round of the All England Championships will be played on Thursday, March 9.

Where is the All England Championships happening?

The All England Championships has been hosted by the Barclaycard Arena at Birmingham, England since 1994.

The All England Championships will be aired in the Star Network and its HD channels.

Where can one follow the match live online?

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates and commentary, you can follow Indianexpress.com.

