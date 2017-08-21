When Glasgow hosted greatest badminton final

The previous badminton venue of this city is memorable on its own, but it was in the badminton that grit got added to glory. The previous badminton venue of this city is memorable on its own, but it was in the badminton that grit got added to glory.

The Emirates Arena is all glass and chrome and cutting edge and eminently successful for India’s men’s singles players who won gold and bronze at the Commonwealth Games three years ago. But it will take a classic at this World Championship for Glaswegians to forget the last epic that played out in the city.

Five miles west of the Emirates Arena is the beautiful red sandstone with a grand piazza entrance of the Kelvin Hall. The previous badminton venue of this city is memorable on its own, but it was in the badminton that grit got added to glory.

The finals of the World Championships in 1997 starred the longest Worlds match ever where ‘European’ Peter Rasmussen beat ‘Asian’ Sun Jun. The two apparently hadn’t spoken much with each other prior to the two-hour-four-minute long 16-17, 18-13, 15-10 marathon. But they became thick friends after the Dane outlasted the cramping Chinese in what is considered the greatest final in badminton history.

Even though no placard exists to mark the moment, the Kelvin Hall is no different from Court 18 at Wimbledon. The Chinese was leading, before he started cramping and was treated twice while all Rasmussen had to do was keep the shuttle away. It might be the first time a European had beaten a Chinese in a major final, though wickedly the Dane’s coach had been a Chinese as well.

One Chinese who got his opponents to a literal standstill was Lin Dan in 2005 at the London World Championships. “Both Peter Gade and Lee Chong Wei collapsed backstage, the latter hobbling out and refusing to do a PC,” a veteran hack covering the All Engalnd recalls. Lin was pointedly told his age (33) on Sunday — inquiring about their plans for retirement.

“I’ll be 34 actually, and Lee Chong Wei 35,” Lin said cheekily, “and we want to make badminton the greatest sport in the world.” The Kelvin Hall has had its fill; perhaps a classic will play out this time should the two meet in the final at the Emirates.

Just as well, Srikanth & Co have trained for longer games.

