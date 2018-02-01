Well-travelled Beiwen Zhang plays on her own terms

Beiwen Zhang, the World No.10, beat India’s Vaishnavi Reddy 21-19, 20-22, 21-12 on Wednesday. (Source: BWF Badminton) Beiwen Zhang, the World No.10, beat India’s Vaishnavi Reddy 21-19, 20-22, 21-12 on Wednesday. (Source: BWF Badminton)

Beiwen Zhang is playing the sport she loves on her own terms. Hailing from Liaoning, China, Zhang moved to Singapore when she and her family realised she had little chance of representing the country of birth in the game they dominated.

After representing the city-state for nine years, a tiff with the head coach prompted her to pack her bags. After a brief hiatus, now she turns out for the United States while keeping her Singapore passport.

Representing a country with not much of a tradition in badminton has its advantages and disadvantages. While she gets no official support with no coaches or managers as “USA has no badminton team”, it gives the free-spirited player the leeway she needs to chart her own course.

“I now call Las Vegas home even though my parents are still living in China. I now divide my time between USA, Europe and Asia depending on the time of the year,” Zhang told The Indian Express.

Ranked No.10 in the women’s singles ranking, Zhang could claim that her methods and style are working.

“There is a lot of pressure on the players in the Chinese team. I wouldn’t have survived if I had stayed there. Right now, I have the freedom to choose which tournaments to play and where to train. I take decisions that suit me,” she said.

Apart from the hectic life that a professional shuttler leads – “my fiancé and dog are in Vegas” – she also misses her parents.

“I last saw them in August when I was last in China. They can’t afford to visit me. I plan to go back there again in a few weeks’ time for the Chinese New Year.”

Ask why she left Singapore, and her rebellious nature comes out again.

“I went to Singapore as they were looking for good young players. I was there till the age of 22. But when I saw that the head coach of the national team was focusing only on one player in a side of six, I left. They had also slapped some disciplinary proceedings on me, which prompted my decision.

“I had gone to the US to meet some friends, who asked if I wanted to play some local tournaments. I said ‘yes’ and it soon resulted in me representing the country, though I still hold a Singapore passport. It needed a relieving letter from the Singapore national team and a long-term American visa.”

Zhang has recently hired a personal coach and plans to take the next step in the sport. The 27-year-old has played in the Premier Badminton League and also competes as a professional in Denmark.

“My goal for 2018 is to win a Super Series title. I came close in 2016 when I lost in the French Open final to He Bingjao.”

Going all alone has forced Zhang to often play with injuries. “I have a torn ligament in my right ankle which needs rest, but I have to play through it,” she said.

But whatever the consequences, one thing is certain. Zhang will not regret the choices she has made.

