We are still far away from China, says India badminton coach Pullela Gopichand

Pullela Gopichand poses with Australian Open Super Series winner Kidambi Srikanth. (Source: AP) Pullela Gopichand poses with Australian Open Super Series winner Kidambi Srikanth. (Source: AP)

India national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has said that the India are far away from being one of the dominant forces in the world and he further went on to say that India need to perform well in World Championships, Olympics and All England.

“I think we are still far away from China. I don’t think it is a fair comparison. We have done well but I would want them to do well in World Championships, Olympics and All England, playing consistently and only then we can say those things,” Gopichand was quoted as saying by PTI.

Talking about the government structure and policies, Gopichand suggested that some improvement is required to enhance the performances.

“What we need to do is, when every country does well, it has its athletics going up and together they should also have the coaches and support staff going up, and also government structure and policy going up. “Here, by just our sheer push of energy we have our players going up there but our coaches, support staff, managers they are not of the same level,” said the 2001 All England champion.

Mentioning the importance about the domestic tournaments, the former Indian player insisted upon the change in structure.

“Our tournaments and administration is not world class. We still have domestic tournaments which were built in 1991. So for 25 years we have same domestic structure, same nationals, same major ranking, same thinking,” he added.

“When we were state level we were producing the same quality coaches, today even though we are now world class, we are producing same quality,” Gopichand further said.

The national coach even went on to criticise the structure and added that despite getting support from government and sports authority, the support system hasn’t grown much.

“Our structure is not sustainable. We have got a lot of support from government and sports authority of India but organisationally we haven’t grown enough to support the system,” he said. “We haven’t done our planning and restructuring, our thinking is not still world class, our thinking doesn’t even know what is world class. It is time to address those issues,” said the 43-year-old.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd