Want to become the first Indian to win gold, says PV Sindhu before Dubai World Super Series Final

PV Sindhu will face Akane Yamaguchi in the final of World Super Series Finals. (Source: AP) PV Sindhu will face Akane Yamaguchi in the final of World Super Series Finals. (Source: AP)

PV Sindhu became only the second Indian singles player to reach the summit clash of the year-ending World Super Series Final, being played in Dubai this year, following a 21-15, 21-18 victory over China’s Chen Yufei. Next up for her is Akane Yamaguchi in quest of becoming the first Indian to win a title at these champions. Sindhu would be boosted by the fact that she beat Yamaguchi in the group stages in comfortable 21-9, 21-13 victory that was sealed in a matter of 36 minutes. Both players had come unbeaten into the third and final round robin game but it was Sindhu that remained unbeaten. Now, Sindhu has to repeat the same performance in order to lift the title – a challenge she is not taking lightly. Excerpts from her conversation following the entry into the final:

On becoming first Indian woman to win silver at Olympics, World Championship, and now Super Series Final: I am really very happy to be here but now I definitely want to become the first Indian woman to win the title of course. I will be playing against Yamaguchi again so it is going to be a different game and I would like to thank the crowd who have been very supportive. Overall, I’m very happy but it is not over. I have to be prepared for the final.

On fitness: Everything was fine but there were long rallies and those keep happening and we have to be ready for them – which I was. I was trailing 14-15, 16-17, even then there were long rallies but I was smart enough to take two-three points after that. Otherwise it would have been tricky. I wanted a break before I was sweating.

On the crowd support in Dubai: It has been a great crowd here and the support I’ve had. It is great to see to come to a different country and seeing so many Indians coming out in support. And I was happy to see them all supporting me.

On close games and the edge-to-edge stuff: It never really is over because you never know until the last point… There have been games where you just keep a lead of say 15-10 but one point, the next point, could be very important. Even if you’re leading 11-2, you can’t think it is over. It’s never over.

On expectations from final: I am not expecting an easy match tomorrow [Sunday]. But I will be ready for a long match and 100% confident. There will not be any easy points where I was leading 11-2, 11-3 like yesterday (vs Yamaguchi on Friday). But I think there will be long rallies and fight for each point

On Chen Yufei: She’s a good player, an up and coming player. She is doing really well and if you see her results this year, she’s done well. Her strokes are really good and her defence is very nice.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd