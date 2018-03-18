Top seed Tai Tzu Ying wins All England championships women’s final

By: PTI | Published: March 18, 2018 9:30 pm
Top seed and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan beat second seed Akane Yamaguchi from Japan to win the women’s final of the All England Open badminton championship in Birmingham on Sunday.
The world number one came through in a tight final 22-20, 21-13. Twice Olympic gold medallist Lin Dan, chasing his seventh All England Open title, plays Shi Yuqi in an all-Chinese men’s final later on Sunday.
