To counter jam-packed 2018, Saina Nehwal lays extra emphasis on staying healthy

One of the most-watched badminton duels this season was the final of the national championship between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu last month. The former won the nail-biting contest 21-17 27-25. However, Nehwal conceded on Wednesday that if the match had gone to the third game, she would not have ‘lasted long’, adding her primary focus has been on improving her fitness levels.

“I don’t believe in tournaments anymore. It’s all about fitness,” she said at the launch of the third edition of Premier Badminton League. “If I would have been fitter in the last four months then I would have had more titles. I beat Sindhu (in the nationals) because I was moving well. I was really exhausted too. If the match had gone to the third game I would not have lasted long. But she had more stamina and was fitter than me.” she added.

After an early exit in Rio followed by a painful knee surgery, Nehwal made a comeback by winning bronze medal at the World Championship this year. She also returned to Pullela Gopichand’s academy in Hyderabad but the 29-year-old said it was tough for her to hit the courts again post the surgery, especially due to the excruciating pain she had undergone in her early stages of recovery.

“After the surgery, I did not want to play. My knee used to pain every moment. I could not even sleep. After rehab, when I went back to the court the only thing that came to my mind was ‘I could either go back and beat them (top players) or go home and watch tv’,” she said.

Having hit a low, Nehwal said she received strong emotional support from her family. Her parents even accompanied her to the gym and playfully teased their daughter saying, “We are so old and yet go to the gym, why can’t you?” “Whenever I felt demotivated, my parents helped me. I somehow didn’t give up. I am thankful to my parents and physio Heath Matthews for guiding me. Everyone has to retire someday, but it is about how you do it that matters. Like doing something unique like Roger Federer,” she said.

With this season all but over – PBL is the only tournament left – the Haryana girl will sit down with her mentor Gopichand and work on preparing a roadmap for a jampacked 2018. With BWF making it compulsory for the top 15 ranked players to participate in at least 12 Superseries events in a year, it will be extremely tough for the Indian to manage her schedule, especially with the Commonwealth and Asian Games commitments.

“Next year’s schedule by BWF is too cramped, it is not right for the top players. I need more time to get the best out of me. I can’t play back-to-back events. I can just participate but can’t win,” Nehwal complained. “After the PBL we have three tournaments. Again before the World Championship, there are three Superseries, so I am not understanding why BWF decided to go for such a schedule. It will be too tiring, too challenging, ” she added.

One of the most important career decisions she made this year was to return to Pullela Gopichand’s academy, where she began her journey, after splitting in 2014. Saina did not take much time to settle in, with most of her elite shuttler friends there for company.

“When I came back I just told him I want to play (here) again and he said, ‘I know that’ and it continued. It was really nice of him to to be same he was before. We have no issues about whatever happened in the three years. We still have the same kind of discussions and all the players are like “kya hai ye inka kuch panga nahi hai?’ There is nothing different now, the only thing is now we are working on fitness and movement.”

