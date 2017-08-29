Anne Smilie insists security should be like a well-masked drop nothing ostentatious about it. (Source: Twitter) Anne Smilie insists security should be like a well-masked drop nothing ostentatious about it. (Source: Twitter)

Anne Smilie, head of Badminton Scotland, is playing host to her second big event in 10 years —having hosted the mixed team event in 2007.

The tournament has seen goodly crowds even in the early rounds, and fans have generally enjoyed the experience of a stadium not bogged down by claustrophobic security, while still staying efficient.

Smilie insists security should be like a well-masked drop nothing ostentatious about it.

And she is happy she kept a calm head during the 2009 World Championships that saw English shuttlers scurry back home (or not set out in some cases) after Hyderabad was put on alert a few weeks before the edition eight years ago.

Scots Susan Egelstaff and Alistair Casey had stayed put, instructed by Smilie to continue playing on in India.

“It was absolutely ridiculous to call the players back home. I didn’t know Badminton England had done that. In fact, TV networks called me and I told them there is no way the Scottish players are coming back. We are not scared, and we were sure the organisers had done everything to ensure players safety. The championships went off calmly, and there was absolutely no problem or need to over-react,” she would say.

Many events have carried on in UK post terror trouble in the country, without other country’s athletes scurrying back home. “It was totally unnecessary,” she would add.

