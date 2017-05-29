Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth to lead India’s campaign

Saina Nehwal will face Slovakia’s Martina Repiska in her first match of the Thailand Open. (Source: PTI) Saina Nehwal will face Slovakia’s Martina Repiska in her first match of the Thailand Open. (Source: PTI)

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and B Sai Praneeth are expected to start a strong campaign in the Thailand Open, playing for the qualifiers from Tuesday.

The two shuttlers will start their campaign for the USD 120000 Thailand Grand Prix Gold. Nehwal, who did not appear for the recently concluded Sudirman Cup, will be desperate to add another title under her name.

Second seeded Nehwal, who clinched the Malaysia Masters, will face Slovakia’s Martina Repiska in her first match of the Thailand Open. The Hyderabad player is expected to beat the unheralded to book a spot in the quarters.

Meanwhile Praneeth will focus on his campaign and would want to continue his winning momentum after clinching the Singapore Open last month, beating fellow Indian K Srikanth in the final. He will fight against Nathaniel Ernestan Sulistyo of Indonesia.

Other than the two favourites, RMV Gurusaidutt will return to action after a long injury spell. Consistent ankle injury problem made him go for a surgery last year. He will be facing Panji Ahmad Maulana in the first round.

Other Indians participating in the tournament are Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap Sourabh Verma, Pratul Joshi, Aditya Joshi, Harsheel Dani, Shreyansh Jaiswal, Rahul Yadav, Rituparna Das, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Reshma Karthik, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, Saili Rane and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Jakkampudi Meghana, Poorvisha S Ram, Arjun MR, Ramchandran Shlok, Francis Alwin and Kona Tarun .

