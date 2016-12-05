Tata Open winner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy primed for the big stage

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) in action during the doubles at Tata International Badmintion held at CCI . (Source: Express photo) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) in action during the doubles at Tata International Badmintion held at CCI . (Source: Express photo)

“Chal maar,” shouted Chirag Shetty. It was a call he didn’t really have to make. Standing on the baseline, in position to receive Arjun MR’s weak lob was Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Not often would the sound of a shuttlecock meeting a racquet be as loud and resonating as when Satwik smashed it in between Arjun and his partner Ramchandran Shlok.

That shot put the teenaged pair at match point. Championship point.

A few strokes into the following rally, Satwik hit another telling jump-smash but Shlok managed to get a feeble return crosscourt. Shetty finished off the business with a smash of his own to give the duo a 10-12, 11-9, 11-7, 11-5 win in the men’s doubles final of the Tata Open International Challenge in Mumbai – the pair’s biggest win so far.

At 17, Satwik is already being touted as the the next best thing to emerge from Indian shores. And he made that notion clearer in Mumbai. With a game based on an attacking mindset, his muscular 6-foot frame is packed with enough power and ability to give him enough hang-time during his jump, to allow the serial smasher a thump of an overhead hit.

For all his proficiency at winning points during an offensive, a serious shortcoming for the Satwik-Shetty pairing is their defensive display – a problem which stems from the fact that both players are attack-minded. “When we started playing together, we both wanted to be the baseline player. Eventually, we decided that Satwik will stay back since he has a stronger smash and I’ll push up for defence,” explains Shetty.

True to their strategy, during the tournament, 19-year-old Shetty was given responsibility to stand close to the net while Satwik worked from the back. Shetty’s technique during defensive rallies revolved more around standing upright and playing aggressive shots back at the opposition. Satwik, in turn, had an unorthodox stance.

He would squat, usually placed towards the left side of court, while holding his racquet above his head. He had his reasons for it though. “I wanted to make myself as small as possible so that the opponent finds it difficult to hit a shot straight at me,” he says. As for his racquet’s positioning, he’s well adept at playing overhead smashes during attack, so why not play overhead defensive shots too? “I love doing that,” he adds, laughing.

A 12th standard student, Satwik hails from East Godavari where he took his first strides in the sport at the age of seven. “My father and elder brother had already played for the state team at the Nationals before I started playing. So I had figured out what I wanted to do in life pretty early,” he recalls. He moved up the ranks fairly quickly, and in the 2016 calendar year, was rated highly among emerging Indian players.

He’s also steadily picking up silverware to show for it. Just last week in Hyderabad, he and Shetty won an International Series against a Malaysian pair in five games. Earlier still at the Mauritius International Future Series, the pair beat the Indian duo of Dhruv Kapila and Saurabh Sharma for their first crown. In Mumbai, they picked up their third and biggest title.

It was back in March when the two were first assigned to each other as partners. Shetty describes their beginning as an “experiement.” “There was a lot to adjust to since we were both attackers. And we kept losing games for the first few tournaments,” he says.

They eventually found a sense of rhythm and have progressed to reach a world ranking of 120 – they started at 684 back in March.

The pair come across as a brawn-fuelled duo, especially Satwik because of his thunder smashes and broad shoulders. He likes to consider himself a thinker however, who likes to play a few mind games of his own. His constant smiling on court, for example, he claims is his most potent trick.“It’s a bit natural, but I also do it on purpose. If the opponent sees me smiling even after conceding a point, he can’t tell if I’m under pressure or not,” he says, matter-of-factly.

Work on the defensive side of the game is in order. Still, the serial smasher has created waves with his thumping overhead hits. Dutifully, Shetty will still put out the signal. “Chal maar,” he’ll call from time to time. As always, Satwik will be there to throw his racquet, often to devastating effect.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App