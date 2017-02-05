HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma enter pre-quarters at Senior Badminton National Championship

HS Prannoy advanced to the prequarterfinals as he beat Pallab Bose 21-8 21-14. (Source: File) HS Prannoy advanced to the prequarterfinals as he beat Pallab Bose 21-8 21-14. (Source: File)

Top seed Tanvi Lad reached the quarterfinals of women’s singles competition with a straight-game win at the 81st Senior Badminton National Championship.

Tanvi defeated 10th seed Shruti Mundada 21-15 21-15 while ninth seed Reshma Karthik beat sixth seed Anura Prabhudesai 21-10 21-15 at the Patliputra Sports Complex.

In other matches, Aakarshi Kashyap beat Ira Sharma 21-12 21-16, eighth seed Riya Pillai defeated Niranjana A 21-6 21-10, 14th seed Arundhati Pantawane overcame Seventh seed Shriyanshi Pardeshi, Saili Rane saw off Ashmita Chaliha 20-22 21-11 21-18, 13th seed Rasika Raje prevailed over fifth seed Neha Pandit 21-16 28-26 and second seed Rituparna Das beat Ananya Goel 21-8 21-7.

Meanwhile, defending champion Sameer Verma and top seed H S Prannoy advanced to the prequarterfinals of the men’s singles competition.

Second seed Sameer staved off a spirited challenge from Subhankar Dey before winning 19-21 21-14 21-9, while Prannoy beat Pallab Bose 21-8 21-14.

Fourth seed Harsheel Dani overcame a stiff resistance from Abhishek Yeligar 21-19 15-21 21-13 while newly-crowned world junior number one Lakshya Sen beat Talar Laa 21-14 21-16.

In other men’s matches, third seed Sourabh Varma spanked Saarang Lakhanee 21-9 21-9, 15th seed Ansal Yadav beat Saurav Kapoor 21-13 21-15, fifth seed Pratul Joshi defeated Harshit Aggarwal 22-20 21-17 and Siril Varma shocked eight seed Neeraj Vashisth 24-22 21-10 to reach the final 16.

Among others in men’s singles, seventh seed Daniel Farid S, 13th seed Rahul Yadav C, Aditya Prakash, 10th seed Bodhit Joshi, 16th seed Hemanth MG also reached the pre-quarterfinals.

In women’s singles, Ashmita Chaliha stunned fourth seed Sai Uttejitha Rao Ch 21-18 20-22 21-14 to reached the pre-quarterfinals.

Seventh seed Shriyanshi Pardeshi, third seed Sri Krishna Priya K, 12th seed Anuriya Das also reached the next round.