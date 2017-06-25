‘Take a bow Srikanth’ Twitter hails Kidambi Srikanth on winning Australian Open Super Series

With this victory, Kidambi Srikanth registered his second consecutive Super Series title. (Source: Twitter) With this victory, Kidambi Srikanth registered his second consecutive Super Series title. (Source: Twitter)

Kidambi Srikanth beat Rio Olympics 2016 champion Chen Long of China in the Australian Open Super Series final on Sunday to win his second successive Superseries title.

The World No. 11 had won the Indonesian Open title last Sunday to jump 11 places in World ranking. Sreekanth recorded his first win over the sixth-ranked Long, having lost to the Chinese in all their six meetings before. He defeated Long 22-20, 21-16 in his third straight Super Series final.

He earlier knocked out reigning World No. 1 Son Wan Ho in the second round to advance to quarterfinals of the tournament in Sydney. That was his second victory over the South Korean in two weeks. He had earlier stunned Son Wan Ho 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 last week in the semifinals of the Indonesia Open.

Twitter exploded with joyous reactions after Srikanth’s proud victory with Indians praising the 24-year-old for his winning streak. Wishes poured in from current and former athletes of various sports. While former cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated the youngster and told him to take a bow, HS Prannoy tweeted, “Looks like it’s getting tough for everyone to Clinch titles when Indian boys are in form!! Congrats.”

Even hockey captain lauded the efforts of Srikanth while Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that he was proud of the shuttler. Here are some of the tweets celebrating Srikanth’s victory:

Congratulations @srikidambi on beating reigning Olympic & World Champion Chen Long & winning a 4th Superseries title. Take a bow, Srikanth ! pic.twitter.com/qNP2e9PXIv — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 25 June 2017

Whoa…stand up for the champion. @srikidambi, you’re making the entire nation very very proud. Brilliant. 👏👍🏸 pic.twitter.com/3AFh8EAUDe — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 25 June 2017

Congratulation @srikidambi for winning the title …#AustraliaOpen2017 — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) 25 June 2017

Congrats @srikidambi what a stunning win. Salute!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏👏. Amazing work Gopichand, Indonesian coaches @GoSportsVoices — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 25 June 2017

2nd successive Superseries title for @srikidambi. Defeats Olympic champ Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 to become #AustraliaSS winner! Proud of you! pic.twitter.com/TdXygrTqEZ — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 25 June 2017

Massive congrats @srikidambi back to back titles, not many players have done that 👍🏼😃🏆🇮🇳💪🏸. Jai hind — Mathias Boe (@mathiasboe) 25 June 2017

Whoops corrections.Three finals back to back and two titles for @srikidambi 🏆Superb stuff 🙌🏻👍🏼Congratulations 😊 — Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) 25 June 2017

The Hyderabad shuttler has now reached three straight Super Series finals – Singapore, Indonesia and now Australia and won the last two.

