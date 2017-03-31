Sung Ji Hyun lives upto her pedigree

Sung Ji Hyun’s parents were internationals. Sung Ji Hyun’s parents were internationals.

Much like his elder sister, Sung Ji Hyun’s kid brother wanted to become a professional badminton player. The South Korean’s parents, both accomplished badminton internationals, had already seen their daughter go through the rigours of becoming a professional athlete and felt their younger son should rather focus on studies. His pleas went unheard. They asked him to focus on his studies. “My mum said we could not have two athletes at home,” Ji Hyun says via a translator.

But the elder daughter would prove more than competent to carry her parent’s legacy. The 25-year-old tall hard-working shuttler would go on to become one of the best in the business winning several GP golds and a memorable Superseries title at home.

On Thursday, playing against Linda Zetchiri, a world 24-ranked player from Bulgaria, Sung showed why she belongs to different class of players. The scoreline 21-6, 21-8 would be easy to convince anyone who did not witness the game that there was absolute carnage on the court. But that wasn’t the case.

The world no 4 went about her task, playing a non-risky and fairly non-attacking game against her opponent whose wayward game made Ji Hyun’s task much easier. A lot of well-placed shots and a healthy dose of half smashes was enough to seal the match with such huge margin.

Ji Hyun’s USP is a strong defensive game. She is adept at the net and has the ability to stick to a gameplan with the utmost dedication. Ji Hyun, may be one of the finest players there are in game at the moment, but feels she still has some grey areas to work on.

The 25-year-old Korean had halted PV Sindhu’s march at the Dubai Superseries Finals and later went down to the Indian at the PBL barely a month later. What went wrong ? “I let Sindhu attack, attack and attack. I was just defending. But next time we meet I will counterattack,” Ji Hyun says.

It is a rather interesting response from a player who has displayed a defensive game almost all her career. The 2014 and 2016 Dubai Superseries finalist seems to be keen on developing a more offensive game. A move that she feels would help her win more titles in the future.

“My half-smashes are very good so we are trying to bring in more consistency and accuracy. Sometimes they don’t land where I want them too. But it’s okay for now, but in the future when I go 100 per cent attacking, I will try perfect my half smashes and smashes,” she says, making her intentions clear.

Sung Ji Hyun has made life tough for Indians of late. After ending Sindhu’s Dubai campaign, she ensured Saina did not make it through to semis at the All England. The Korean however lost to World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semis. The Chinese Taipei player went on to win the All England.

With a fairly easy first two rounds at the India Open, she will face tough competition against the All England runner up Ratchanok Intanon next. In the absence of Tai Tzu, Ji Hyun is among the top contenders for India SS. Her first big test will unfold against Thai wizard at the Siri Fort complex on Friday.

Whether she makes it through to the next round or not, she has a plan in place, and her goals set. “At the moment I am trying to improve my technique and want to develop my serve. And the end of the day I also want to keep physically and mentally fit and win the the next Superseries Finals.”

